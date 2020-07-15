As a kid growing up in Kokomo, the place to be if you wanted to play basketball was Foster Park.
Anybody who wanted to be somebody on the court went to Foster Park to challenge the best players in the county. I remember waiting as much as eight to 10 games to get on the court. One might show up to call “winners” and then wait one, two, or even three hours to get on the court.
While waiting, one might have 15 or 20 guys asking you, “Who’s running with you?” What an atmosphere, as there might be anywhere from 100 to 150 guys waiting to play the winners. You see, the point is, if you win, you get to keep playing.
The key was to pick the right guys to run with you to stay on the court. You lose, and you go to the back of the line and wait your turn again. I got to see and play with some of the greatest basketball talent in the area who were there to run those courts. There were plenty of coaches watching from the sidelines as well in those days. Many Indiana All-Stars and professional basketball players graced the Foster Park courts over the decades.
I recently had the opportunity to be in Speedway, Ind., at a local park named Meadowood Park. There is a historical marker there to commemorate and preserve their basketball history. I am proposing a similar marker in Kokomo, Ind., at the courts of Foster Park. There is such a rich history and many names that need to be remembered on that marker, just to mention a few: Jimmy Rayl, Jim “Goose” Ligon, Tom Schwartz, Rich Scott, Ronnie Hughes, the Cox brothers, Charlie Hall, D.J. Balentine, Brandon Wood, Tayler Persons, Lee Coomler, Brian Hogan, and Tico Brown.
Come on basketball fans and Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, let’s give Foster Park a historical marker to forever remember the quality and fierce competition of basketball played for decades past, present and future.
Thanks for your consideration.