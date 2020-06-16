Former Wildkat state champion reflects on golf career

Before Chris Williamson earned the title of the 1987 individual golf state champion from Kokomo High School, he had been golfing alongside his father for years. And now, well after earning the state title, he’s continuing to pass the love for the sport onto the next generation in his family.

The athlete first became interested in golf through his father, the famed former Wildcat basketball player Cliff “Corky” Williamson. Cliff was a member of the Kokomo Country Club, and his father had introduced him to golf at a young age. Growing up, Cliff taught Williamson the game and continually encouraged him to stay involved with the sport, knowing Williamson could play the sport forever, potentially.

“My dad always said, ‘You want to play baseball until you’re 12 or 13, or do you want to play golf the rest of your life?’ (I) do business on the golf course (now),” Williamson said.

After Kokomo and Haworth high schools merged following the 1984 school year, the Wildkats were gearing up for a bigger selection of golfers for the next spring. In 1985, the Kokomo boys won state for the first time with a total score of 630. Williamson shot a 169 for the Wildkats’ finals appearance. The team consisted of seniors John Andrews and Jon Ousley, Williamson as a sophomore, and freshmen Anthony Andrews and Jeff Ousley.

In 1986, the Wildkats finished the season as back-to-back state champions, winning by 22 strokes at 607. Williamson placed eighth. The team consisted of three returning golfers, Williamson as a junior, and sophomores Anthony and Jeff. Juniors Byron Carson and Eric Christianson joined the varsity to defend the title.

For Williamson’s senior year, the team was favored to win for a third straight year. However, junior Anthony was disqualified for the remainder of the season for being academically ineligible and senior Carson had passed away from cancer. With the loss of two players, the 1987 varsity team consisted of seniors Williamson, Christianson, and Jeff Seagrave; junior Jeff Ousley; and sophomore Jamie Bagley.

To end his high school golf career, Williamson shot a 156 at the Prestwick Country Club in Avon, Ind.

“Our third chance in ’87 to win as a team for the third time was disappointing even though we lost two players as a team,” Williamson said. “Me coming out as number one was special, obviously, my third medal, but it was my own medal, probably was the most special part of my golf career.”

According to Williamson, he thought Kokomo had enough golfers to fill two slots at the state tournament if two teams from one school were allowed by the IHSAA.

For Williamson’s senior season, the girls’ coach and assistant boys’ coach Dave Pettay took over the team after John Bingaman, who had coached for over 20 years.

“They were great, great coaches, great guys, still are,” Williamson said. “I would say they were pretty laid back but tried to get us focused. But from a true teaching standpoint, we all pretty much had our own pro that we went to. That way they were a little bit hands-off unless we asked for help. They didn’t really try to change any of our swings. They knew most everybody on the team went to Mal McMullen or another pro.”

Kokomo High School won state again as a team in 1988. Previously, the Wildkats won in 1958 with sectional championships in 1957, 1958, 1965, and 1966, and conference championships in 1957, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1966.

After leaving Kokomo, Williamson went on to continue his golf and academic career in business at Indiana University, following in the footsteps of his father, brother, and sister. His father played basketball for the Hoosiers and was a freshman and sophomore on the back-to-back NCAA championship title teams in 1952-1953 and 1953-1954, along with other fellow Kokomo-native Jim Phipps.

Williamson and his father both have their photos displayed near each other in Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Sharing an athletic career at IU with his father was something Williamson cherished, he said.

“Our pictures are together at Assembly Hall, just around the corner from each other, I think,” Williamson said. “My dad’s passed away. But I ended up playing (golf), for IU and my dad playing basketball for IU was pretty neat and special.”

A special memory Williamson had from his college golf career was during his freshman year during the Big-Ten tournament. The famous professional golfer Jack Nicklaus was in attendance to watch his son, Gary Nicklaus, play for Ohio State University as a freshman. Afterward, Williamson was able to have lunch with both of them, which was a neat experience, he said.

After graduating college and returning to Howard County, golf ended up meaning much more to Williamson when he began playing the sport with his father weekly.

“I played every Tuesday night with my dad until he got sick but probably for about 20 years. That was pretty special being able to play golf with him every week,” Williamson said.

Williamson doesn’t golf nearly as much anymore, he said, because now he spends more time watching from the sidelines as he guides his two daughters, Ella Williamson and Ava Williamson, in their golf careers at Western High School.

Currently, Williamson works for Hobson Insurance Agency where he has spent the last 26 years.