Former Western basketball player awarded national scholarship

A 2017 graduate and two-year varsity basketball starter for the Panthers, Joshua Beeler was awarded the merit-based Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship late last month.

The most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in the natural sciences, mathematics, and engineering in America, Beeler was one of 300 to 400 college sophomores and juniors across the country to be awarded the $7,500. After being encouraged to apply for it by his college research advisor at Indiana University, Beeler’s application was approved by a representative in the campus-wide process before going on to the national contest.

“It seems surreal. It’s a really, really competitive program. I applied. Really, it was just kind of a roll of the dice. I had a good application, and I knew I was competitive. But it’s one of those things when you get it you’re like, ‘There’s no way. This can’t be real.’ Lo and behold, I got it,” Beeler said.

Established by Congress in 1986, The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation began serving as a living memorial to honor former Sen. Barry Goldwater’s 56 years of work as a veteran, Arizona statesman, and United States senator.

The money will be applied next academic year for Beeler’s final semesters as an undergrad. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presentation ceremony for the winners was canceled.

Currently, Beeler is a chemistry major and math minor at IU where he participates in research in the chemistry lab. After graduating in 2021, Beeler plans to pursue a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry and dreams of becoming a tenured university faculty member as a research professor.

Before his time in Bloomington, Beeler remembered winning the county championship as a sophomore at Western. With a losing record during the regular season in his final two years, his fondest memory was of the competitive games against West Lafayette in the post-season.

“My junior year we played the team that was favored to win, West Lafayette. We ended up upsetting them in overtime. That was a lot of fun. The next year, we ended up in the sectional championship against West Lafayette. They ended up beating us, but coming off just a rough regular season it was just a lot of fun to kind of come together with everyone at the end and finally have some success,” Beeler said.

Additionally, Beeler participated in Unified Track and Field during his junior and senior seasons. A collaborative effort between the IHSAA and Indiana Special Olympics, Beeler said this was the most fun he had in high school sports.

Beeler gave a “shout-out” to his former strength and conditioning coach, Chad Coy.

“I learned a lot from him. Not just about getting stronger and in better shape, but I learned a lot about life and had a lot of fun with him throughout the years,” he said.

He also gave a nod to his former junior- and senior-year math teacher, Cindy Lester.

“She was a big reason why I wanted to go onto math and science in college. She really pushed us and was just absolutely outstanding,” he said.