Former Western athletes play on 18U Indiana Nitro Gold

Since the cancelation of the spring sports season, Western graduates Donavan Shepherd and Matt McCauley began playing on the 18U Indiana Nitro Gold travel ball team – and have had quite the winning streak.

The team began its season in June after recreational league play was permitted under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan. With a roster of 18 college baseball commits, the players have combined their talents to earn a current 20-2 record.

“This is probably the best baseball team I’ve ever been a part of. It’s showing right now,” said Shepherd, a catcher. “It feels good to win. Last year’s Western team was really good, but we had a few losses here and there. But this team is like a whole other level. You got several position-one kids. I know now what it means to play at the next level of baseball just by playing with these kids.”

Pitcher McCauley said talent, love for the game, and the chemistry between the players have led the team to success.

“I think the team chemistry makes the team very successful. Everybody likes each other. There’s not one kid that we don’t like on the team, and we’re all very similar. We’re all very talented, and we all love the sport,” McCauley said.

Shepherd said Nitro’s impressive record was due to the players’ desire to play.

“I think we’re all a bunch of college commits that didn’t really get a senior year for baseball. I guess we just want to play it to the best of our ability. And we’ve been doing that for sure. We’ve all been giving it everything we have, having fun, for sure, just a bunch of college commits wanting to have fun,” Shepherd said.

Nitro has played in tournaments every weekend since the start of the season. According to McCauley, the games were either 10-run ruled or a tight score all the way through the bottom of the ninth inning.

During Nitro’s first weekend of play, the boys traveled to Forest Park in Noblesville where they discovered unusually short fencing around the field. According to Shepherd, it was like a “homerun derby” for the Nitro team, as they ended up sending eight balls out of the park.

The players said they loved the team’s coaches, Head Coach Travis Reboulet and Assistant Coach Jim Reboulet. Shepherd and McCauley said the coaches made playing fun while still teaching them how to become better baseball players.

“Our coaches are amazing. They really are amazing. I’m not just saying that just to say that because they really are. They want to be there. They love being around us,” McCauley said.

Looking ahead, both boys expect the tournaments to get more and more challenging before the season ends the last weekend in July. McCauley said the July 4 weekend tournament was one of the toughest Nitro would face, and Shepherd said last weekend’s tournament was the toughest of the season.

Western alumnus and Russiaville-native Wes Gingerich also plays on the team. Both Gingerich and Shepherd began their baseball careers in T-ball in Russiaville Youth League, and McCauley joined the Russiaville league at the age of 12 after first starting at Southside in T-ball.

In the fall, Shepherd will attend Marian University-Indianapolis, McCauley will attend University of Northwestern Ohio, and Gingerich will attend Purdue University.