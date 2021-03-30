Former Panther directs games for ESPN, other companies

With wall-to-wall games on during the resurgence of March Madness, chances are one of them was directed by 2010 Western graduate Aaron Van Auken, who has worked his way up from calling Panthers games on the radio to working behind the scenes for the likes of ESPN and CBS.

On March 12, Van Auken directed his highest-profile game yet, and it aired on ESPN2. It was the then-ranked No. 11 Michigan women’s team versus No. 15 ranked Ohio State. Basically, when a company like ESPN or CBS needs extra help, they give production companies like Van Auken’s a call.

“I work for a packager. So when ESPN, or any network really, has a game they don’t want to use their full-time staff for, they will sort of outsource the TV production of the games that they have to companies like ours,” Van Auken said.

He works at Tupelo Honey Productions, an Indianapolis-based production company that develops news programming and delivers live events, music specials, and branded features for broadcast, digital, and in-venue entertainment.

ESPN is one of Tupelo’s biggest clients, he said, but his company also does work for NBC, individual conferences like the Big Ten Network, and projects for CBS and Fox Sports.

Van Auken’s passion for sports production began in high school when he did play-by-play for Western’s basketball games. Back then the games were only on the internet. When he got to college at Ball State, he got involved in Ball State Sports Link, one of the premier college production companies in the country.

It was there where Van Auken made his transition to more behind-the-scenes work, a move that defined his career and sparked a new interest in being a part of how the sausage got made for most sports broadcasts.

“We got to do some broadcasts there that ended up on Comcast Sports Indiana and some cool things there. So that’s kind of where I got more into it and developed my skills and that sort of thing,” Van Auken said. “You can enjoy the game a lot actually. I just think you enjoy it in different ways.”

He had to pay a lot closer attention to what went into the game than an average viewer would, he said. During a production, every second of the broadcast has to be accounted for.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Even during commercial breaks or halftime, he’s reviewing what’s happened already and figuring out how to continue to tell the story of the game for the viewer.

“It’s really just kind of the responsibility of the person who is doing the broadcast to tell the story properly for the person watching at home,” he said.

There’s a great deal of prep work ahead of the game, he said. Whether it’s keeping track of players' or coaches’ milestones to properly report or keeping up on a heartwarming storyline of a team’s history, research is necessary before jumping into the game.

Then when the game or program starts, Van Auken is one of a 20-plus person production team. As the director, he’s more or less the number two person on the totem pole behind the producer. He communicates with his team when to hit cues, when to bring up graphics, or when to go to the under 16-, under 12-, under eight- or under four-minute media timeouts.

“The analogy that I’ve heard a lot is the producer is kind of like the head coach, and the director is kind of like the quarterback,” he said. “So the director is the one kind of actually executing what goes on. So I’ll say, ‘Ready camera three. Take camera three,’ and then camera three comes up. And then I’ll say, ‘OK, ready, bring in the font. Now bring in the graphic,’ and then the graphic will come up. So I’m actually executing all these elements that you see on your screen, whereas the producer is more guiding the general direction of the show.”

It’s a great deal of work, he said, but it’s also a dream come true.

After graduating from Ball State, Van Auken took a job in the athletic department at Mississippi State University, and then he moved to Texas A&M for the same work before settling in Indianapolis with Tupelo Honey.

But he credited the biggest share of his success to the Ball State Sports Link program and the hands-on experience he got while still in school. He said he considers himself very lucky to work in sports in general, especially in the making of broadcasts that so many get to enjoy.

“I’ve got to experience some really cool moments on TV and be a part of some things that a lot of people got really excited about in their living room,” he said. “It’s been extremely rewarding … The thing that I like best about it I think is that people care so much about sports, and their enthusiasm and the passion that they have as fans is something that’s most rewarding for me. Knowing that I’m working on something that people care so much about and that people are so passionate about, I think that’s the best part, and that’s what drives me to it the most.”