Former longtime Wildkat basketball coach dies at age 94

A longtime Wildkat basketball coach who led four successful seasons in the ‘60s died on April 10 at age 94.

Les Ray coached between 1964 and ’68, and his wins remain the eighth-best in Kokomo High School history, while his .654 winning percentage sits as 10th best. Ray coached dozens of students over the years, and he’s remembered by some as a “stern” disciplinarian and respectable leader. Last week, former basketball players Jim Callane and Willard Rice looked back on their time with Ray.

Although the two men had fond memories of Ray, they did not have their experiences at the same place. Before coming to Kokomo in 1964 to coach the Wildcats, Ray spent time coaching in Flora, Rushville, and New Castle.

Jim Callane

In 1956, Ray came to Rushville where Callane attended high school. According to Callane, who was a freshman at the time, Ray immediately became successful in his coaching career with the Lions. He led the team to three consecutive semi-state appearances. Callane said Ray was the type of man who was respected and listened to.

“He was about 6 (feet) 3 (inches), so he was a little bit of an intimidating man. He had a very strong personality. In 1956, Mr. Ray said, ‘You will wear a beanie any time you are outside in the winter.’ You wore a beanie. Or if you were supposed to be in at 11 o’clock, you were in at 11 o’clock. You did it because you had that kind of great respect for him,” Callane said.

Callane described Ray’s coaching style as “very stern” and “very disciplined.” Ray held his players to high standards and motivated them to reach their potential, according to Callane.

While the term “role model” was not a word that was thrown around frequently in 1956, it was a word Callane used to describe Ray. The former player said Ray was looked up to not only in the Rushville community but also across the state.

“He was a person of integrity … Other than my parents, the most influential person in my adult life, from high school on, would have been Mr. Ray. I have a hard time calling him anything but Mr. Ray,” Callane said.

After graduating from Rushville in 1960, Callane attended DePauw University to play basketball for the Tigers. Callane said Ray was the main reason he wanted to become a teacher and coach after graduating from college.

“I thought he was so highly respected in the community. He was successful. It just seemed like that was a great profession to try to follow up and maybe duplicate,” Callane said.

Oftentimes while teaching or coaching, Callane said he would ask himself how Ray would have handed particular situations.

In 1976, Callane came to the City of Firsts as a teacher and basketball coach for Haworth High School after Ray had told him about the job opening. After the city schools reorganized in 1984, Callane became the athletic director for Kokomo High School that same year until 2002.

Inducted into the Howard County Hall of Fame, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, and DePauw University Athletic Hall of Fame, Callane wanted Ray to be a part of his special ceremonies.

“I have been inducted into three hall of fames. I wanted him to come to each one of those. He did, even in later years. For the Howard County Hall of Fame, he was there. At the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, New Castle, he was there for my induction there and then DePauw University Athletic Hall of Fame. I wanted to make sure he was there because he meant so much. He was such a great influence,” Callane said.

Additionally, Callane attended Ray’s induction to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994, along with Rice and Raleigh Grady, another former player.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“There are a lot of people out there that played for him that feel the same way I do. Because of him, we were a better person for one, maybe a better family man and a better basketball player,” Callane said.

Willard Rice

Coming to Kokomo in 1964, Ray succeeded Russell Bratton as the 17th head coach in Kokomo history. Rice played two years of varsity basketball for Ray after his arrival, and Rice described his presence as “a different experience.”

“It was a hard adjustment for players and for fans. Coach Ray was totally different than the previous basketball coach we had … It was totally different. It was an adjustment for players and for fans to get used to a new coach,” Rice said.

Rice, like Callane, remembered Ray’s disciplinarian nature. In order to be a part of the basketball team, players had to have their hair cut shorter than his, according to Rice, and Ray had a crew-cut at the time. During the week, Ray also set curfews for his team during the season.

Ray knew the game of basketball well; he just taught it differently than what the players at Kokomo were used to at the time, said Rice. Ray stressed defense and wanted it done right, according to Rice, and if players weren’t abiding by his way, then those players wouldn’t play. Even though his coaching style was an adjustment, Rice said Ray was still a man he gained a lot of respect for.

“As far as knowing basketball and caring about his players, he’s one of the best men I’ve ever been around in my life,” Rice said. “He came to my wedding. He did several things for me, one of the best people that I’ve ever known, one of the best guys I’ve ever known, one of the best coaches, one of the best men I’ve ever been associated with.”

One particular memory Rice had of Ray took place after a game in Logansport. Rice lived on the west side of Kokomo growing up, and after every game the team stopped and ate at Craig’s, a former restaurant on Sycamore Street half a mile from his house. Instead of riding the bus back to the school after dining, Rice decided to walk home instead.

Knowing Ray never had caught any of the other players sneaking out after their meal, Rice thought he was safe. But five minutes after returning home, the phone rang at Rice’s house. It was Ray wanting to know where he was.

“’How could that happen?’ I thought. It was like he had eyes on the back of his head. And he probably did,” Rice said.

Rice “paid the price” for breaking the rules that day. However, he said he was treated fairly, and he never tried to pull a stunt like that again.

Rice said Ray was someone students liked a lot more after high school. He said Ray would “ride your case” at practice for you to play how he wanted you to, which Rice appreciated more after graduating in 1967.

After high school, Rice attended Ball State University on a football scholarship. Following his time with the Cardinals, Rice returned to Howard County and coached football at Eastern School Corp. for 17 years before coaching football at Kokomo High School for another 17 years. Currently, he is assisting the football program at South Decatur High School.

Stats

Ray coached the boys’ basketball team at Kokomo high school for four seasons, from 1964 to 1968. His overall coaching record for the Wildcats was 68-36, going 18-8 (1964-1965), 20-6 (1965-1966), 12-14 (1966-1967), and 18-8 (1967-1968).

Ray played basketball for Sullivan High School. After graduating in 1943, he joined the freshmen basketball squad at Indiana University before joining the Army Air Corps in the midst of World War II.

Preceding his wartime, he played for three years at the University of Nevada-Reno as a starting guard for two seasons and briefly for the Anderson Packers and Louisville Alumnites professionally.