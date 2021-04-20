Former Kokomo Coach Bob Wonnell takes the reins at Taylor

When both former Taylor Coach Dennis Bentzler and former Kokomo Coach Bob Wonnell stepped down from their respective jobs in 24 hours on March 10, the news wasn’t a big shock, but what happened next raised some eyebrows in the county.

A month later, on April 14, the Taylor school board approved Wonnell as its next basketball coach, and news followed that his son Bobby Wonnell Jr., would transfer from Kokomo to Taylor to play his senior season. Wonnell said it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“It was definitely an opportunity that I saw as a diamond in the rough, I think. It’s a great opportunity at a school that I think has the right mindset and mentality to try and build a championship. Know that they have work to do, but, shoot, they have good people in place,” Wonnell said. “You’ve got support from the administration from the top down. You’ve got beautiful facilities. I think you’ve got kids that are hungry to learn and get better, have a chip on their shoulder, that kind of thing that maybe they’re overlooked a little bit and hungry to prove how good they can be.”

Wonnell held a Kokomo career record of 38-59 but was regarded as a widely successful coach before his years in Memorial Gym.

Before the Kokomo job, Wonnell coached a 10-year stint at Charles A. Tindley High School where he built the program from the ground up and helped Tindley win the 2017 Class A State Championship after claiming three successive sectional titles. He was named the 2016-2017 City (Indianapolis) Coach of the Year.

Taylor High School Athletic Director Jake Leicht said Wonnell will be a great fit to help a young team develop after the Titans graduated nearly all its starters.

“I just thought that it was a good fit, honestly. I thought Taylor was a great fit for what Coach Wonnell’s strengths are. I think our kids and our clientele really match his personality and the way he wants to play, and I just think naturally it was a good fit for both sides,” Leicht said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Wonnell said the past two years coaching at Kokomo were tough, which was why he ultimately decided to make the move to Taylor.

“I hate the idea of resigning, of leaving the impression you’re quitting something or something like that. But the last two years have been about the least fun I’ve ever had coaching basketball. And coaching basketball is my passion, and I love to do it,” Wonnell said. “Kokomo is a great job. Kokomo is a very special place, and I’m extremely grateful to [Superintendent Dr. Jeff Haulswald], to [Principal Angela Blessing], to [Athletic Director Nick Sale] and, when I got hired, [Former Athletic Director Jason Snyder] for the opportunity. Kokomo is a special place. That’s why the Taylor job is also very attractive to me.”

Wonnell called the Howard County area the “center of Hoosier Hysteria” and said basketball was a different breed here than anywhere else in the country.

Taylor High School’s team only is returning one starter next season, but with the addition of Wonnell Jr. and the Titans’ young core developing into upperclassmen, Wonnell said he’s positive the foundation is enough to win right away and build into a championship program in the future.

Taylor went 12-12 on the season last year and lost in the sectional championship game.

“I want little boys growing up knowing Taylor is a basketball school. If I want to be a good basketball player and I want to have great success as a high school player, I want to come to Taylor,” he said.

Wonnell Jr. posted on Twitter, stating that he intended to transfer to Taylor to play his senior season for the Titans. While no paperwork had been signed yet, he said the move was all but official.