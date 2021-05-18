Former KHS athlete named 'Fastest Woman in the SWAC'

A former Kokomo High School track star who won three medals at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics during her time as a Wildkat still is shining on the biggest stage at Alabama State University, and if she keeps it up, she’ll be competing for a world championship soon.

Tionna Brown is only a freshman at Alabama State University, but she already has been named the “Fastest Woman in the SWAC” (Southwestern Athletic Conference) after a win in the 100-meters (11.26 seconds) and 200-meters (23.47 seconds) in the SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the Lady Hornets in its 11th consecutive outdoor title. Brown said the award meant a lot, and she was proud of how far she’s come since her high school days.

“That actually means a lot to me because I really didn’t know that I had gotten that until after the meet. This is all kind of new to me because I’ve never really seen myself running track in college because I always played other sports. But like my sophomore year is when I kind of realized track was going to be my ticket to get into college. So now that I’m here and I’m doing it, it’s overwhelming to me because I never really thought it would be like this,” Brown said.

Brown spent her freshman and sophomore high school years at Kokomo before transferring to Fort Wayne Northrop in the middle of her junior year. When she was a freshman at Kokomo, Brown went to Sacramento to compete in three events for the Junior Olympics. She placed second in the 100-meter run, fourth in the 200-meter run, and sixth in the long jump.

She said she’s come miles since then in her progression, and as she’s grown into her body and developed into a college athlete, competitions have gotten easier but with no shortage of hard work as well. Brown said she’s always had that “underdog mentality,” which carries her through.

“My self-confidence has always been a problem because I’ve always been an underdog going into races and stuff. I feel like all of my coaches have played a big part in it. They’ve always told me just to relax, focus on my race, and execute it,” Brown said. “As I’m starting to get older, it’s starting to get easier for me as far as my self-confidence goes because I know now I change just like they do.”

Now, she doesn’t focus on her opponents. Brown said she just goes into each race looking to do her job and has learned to block out the noise over time. Running can be a double-edged sword, she said. She can rely on herself, which is both beneficial and pressure. Whatever the outcome is, it’s “on you,” she said, so she’s learned to rely on her training. If she has a good week of preparation, she knows she will perform well. It’s all about putting the right amount of work in.

Before COVID-19 forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, Brown had it on her radar and wanted to try and tackle the challenge. Looking back, she said she doesn’t think she was mentally prepared at that time to take it on, so now she’s learned to take it meet-by-meet. But if all goes well, Brown said the Olympics is still on her to-do list.

“It has been in conversation with my coaches, but right now we’re just going meet-by-meet to see where I’m at and where I line up at. If I see a door, then I’m going to take it, but as far as right now, I’m kind of just focused on nationals. But after nationals, then if I make the world team, the Olympics will be in discussion,” Brown said.

Alabama State University has been the perfect environment for her to flourish, she said. The choice to go there was made largely because of the coaches there. Brown said Head Coach Ritchie Beene and Assistant Head Coach Garfield Ellenwood II showed her the level of care she knew she needed.

“They’re really good coaches, and they care about us individually. I knew coming into college I was going to need individual work, so I feel I got that out of my coaches. They really focused on what I needed to do and helped me develop into the athlete I am now,” Brown said.

Brown’s parents, Tyreon Brown and Dionna Beard, have been there to help when Brown gets overwhelmed. Being far away from them isn’t easy, she said, but they’re so supportive that even when she feels homesick and far away, it’s almost like they aren’t far at all.

The world championships aren’t totally set in stone yet, Brown said. She explained the top four girls ages 17 to 19 in the country get to compete, and if she finishes in the top four, she’ll compete in the 4x100. If she finishes in the top two, she’ll compete in the 100-meter individually.

Right now, Brown is ranked second in the country for ages 20U. The cutoff date is June 9, so Brown does qualify as of now as long as she keeps steady and performs consistently until she gets there. This is a huge motivator for Brown, who has been on the watch list for the world championships since she was 16.

“Now that I’m of age, I can actually go. So that’s another confidence booster for me. Going into the meets, I have something to run for,” Brown said.

Fastest Woman in the SWAC isn’t enough, and Brown won’t stop until she makes it to the Olympics. Kokomo generally produces some of the best athletes in the state, but in this case, Brown is all-world.