Former, current Kokomo Jackrabbits drafted to the MLB

Two Kokomo Jackrabbits, one from the 2019 team and one from the 2021 team, heard their names called in the MLB Draft last week.

Denzel Clarke of the 2019 Jackrabbits is now the highest draft pick in Kokomo Jackrabbits history, getting picked 127th overall in the fourth round to the Oakland Athletics. Evan Elliott, who pitched for the Jackrabbits this season, was selected 434th overall in the 15th round to the Texas Rangers. Both players are natives of Toronto, Canada, and spoke highly of their time in Kokomo.

"The Northwoods League is super valuable for sure, especially Kokomo, honestly. Looking back on my career that was probably one of the most fun, exciting teams and environments I've ever been able to play in. The stadium was beautiful. The support from the fans was beautiful. Shout out to my host family; they are the best in the business. They were amazing," Clarke said. "It was just a super awesome and incredible time with the Jackrabbits."

Clarke said the Northwoods League really prepares players for professional baseball, from the level of talent and competition to the facilities available. He'll look back fondly on the Jackrabbits and the league as he maneuvers his professional career, he said.

Elliott, who is the first player to be drafted from the current team, said the same, and though his time with the team was very brief, he said he's grateful for the opportunity and love from the city of Kokomo while he was here.

"I think the Jackrabbits do a really good job of making it a super fun and low-stress environment. It makes baseball better when you're not worried about what a coach is thinking or a coach chewing you out on the mound or something like that," Elliott said. "And it's a super close team. They're always hanging out off the field and stuff. And yeah, the Northwoods League is huge. It shows you if you really want to play baseball or not."

Jackrabbits Head Coach Hayden Carter spoke highly of both players and said he saw this in the cards for both of them while they were in Kokomo.

With Clarke, Carter said he recruited him while he was in high school when Carter was a graduate assistant at California State University at Northridge.

"He was a senior in high school the last year I was at Northridge, and I remember just kind of meeting him in person. And he was as big as he is now in terms of height and all that, but he was super wiry and skinny, not a whole lot of meat on the bones," Carter said. "But when he got to Kokomo, he could run. He could throw. The bat wasn't there yet, but there were kind of glimpses where he'd get into a ball. It'd go a ways, and you'd say, ‘Wow, that sounds a lot different compared to our other guys.'"

Defensively, Clarke is the best center fielder Carter has had an opportunity to coach, he said. Clarke has put a lot work in transforming his body and making sure he polished his game, especially during the COVID-19 shutdown, so that when an opportunity like this came around, Clarke would be ready.

Losing Elliott in the middle of the season hurt a little more, Carter said, but he likes to see his players move on to a better situation. Ideally, the Jackrabbits could keep all the pros close to home, but Carter said he knows the goal of the Northwoods League is to get players into a better situation, like the MLB.

"As far as a player, you couldn't ask for a better dude in the locker room like Evan. Yeah selfishly speaking, we'd like to have a guy who is low-to-mid 90s in our pen the whole summer, but that's kind of what our job is here. Our goal and our job is to get guys better and to get them to move on, whether it's professionally speaking or on the next level at the college level."

Carter said he's happy to be a part of the vehicle that produces professional baseball players right here in Kokomo. Clarke and Elliott weren't the first Jackrabbits taken in the MLB draft, and they won't be the last.

In three years, the Jackrabbits have produced eight MLB draft picks, and as the team continues to improve, Kokomo fans can expect that number to increase and enjoy the ride.