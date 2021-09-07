For Brandon Hansen, the grass is always greener

Growing up, Brandon Hansen was always a multisport athlete, playing basketball, baseball and golf, but as he got older, he realized one of those sports could take him places the others couldn’t, and required his full attention.

The senior golfer for Kokomo High School recently won the Howard County Golf Tournament on Aug. 29, after a round of three-under 67 at the Kokomo Country Club on Aug. 28, followed by an even-par 70 at the American Legion the next day to secure the championship. Hansen is the third high school golfer to win the tournament, and the first since Rick Seagrave in 1962. After a hot start on the first day of the tournament, Hansen said he just rode his momentum.

“I started out with a three-putt bogey and that kind of just fired me up, and I kind of started lighting it up the first day. I had back-to-back birdies on two and three,” Hansen said.

It was off to the races after that. Hansen said no matter if he’s practicing, competing, working, or just enjoying an off day, chances are he’s at the golf course. Growing up, he would make his home at the Kokomo Country Club, and that’s where he spends most of his time, he said. But golf wasn’t always his only love.

Hansen said his passions as a kid were baseball and basketball, but as he got older, he felt golf could be something to build a future around.

“I knew golf was something that I was pretty good at, and if I actually put my attention to it I could become fairly good. When I decided to start getting lessons around entering high school, I just went from there,” Hansen said.

Good thing, too, because as a freshman, Hansen reached the 2019 IHSAA State Finals, qualifying at each stop. Last season, as a junior, Hansen was a key piece of the Kokomo boys’ golf team winning its first sectional in 20 years.

The season ended with the team finishing seventh at regionals at Swan Lake G.C. on June 10, with Hansen advancing to state. In the sectional, Hansen led the team with a score of 76, while Karson Parrott recorded a 79, Jackson Richards with an 85, and Ty Lauderbaugh posted an 88.

Now Hansen is kicking off his senior year in style, winning the Howard County Golf Tournament and setting the tone for his senior campaign.

Golf is a mental game, he explained, and it takes a lot of discipline and composure. This always attracted Hansen to the game, and as a competitor who loves beautiful scenery, golf was the perfect fit for Hansen.

“I just like being out there,” Hansen said. “Competing wise, I don’t know, it always gives you opportunities. You can play bad one day and you can go out and play one of your best rounds the next day. [That’s] one of the big keys why I like playing so much.”

Kokomo is the perfect environment for Hansen to thrive, he said, both as a high school and as a community in general. The city is a perfect oasis for golfers, he said, with several high-quality courses in the area available to everyone interested.

At Kokomo High School, Hansen said he was thrilled to be a part of the first sectional-winning team in two decades. Watching the program grow in his short high school career is a blessing and reward, he said.

Now, he said he’s looking on to college, but he is going to soak up his final year as a Wildkat as well. Hansen said he has a chip on his shoulder to prove to some of his favorite colleges that he’s an elite golfer. But a lot of the time, it comes down to promoting yourself, he said.

“You wouldn’t expect how many kids play high school golf, in summer tournaments and stuff like that. It’s just really all about promoting yourself and building a strong resume. That, and just finishing well in tournaments. I think this summer was a good tournament to start and get my name out. You’ve got to just stay consistent, it’s a process,” Hansen said.

For more information about Hansen, check out the Q&A below.

Q: Where is Brandon Hansen on an off-day?

A: Definitely having time off is a good thing to get your mind off it. But honestly, I work at the Kokomo Country Club, so I’m just always there. I probably go there almost every day, with the exception of a couple days per month. A couple days of the month, I don’t golf. But other than that I’m golfing.

Q: Is there a famous golf course in the U.S. or beyond that you’ve always wanted to play?

A: I think Pebble Beach would probably be one of my top ones I want to play. But I actually think I’m playing it in May of next year. That’s the plan.

Q: Who is your favorite professional golfer?

A: Definitely Tiger Woods in the past, but right now probably Brooks Koepka.

Q: What’s your favorite memory at Kokomo High School so far?

A: Favorite memory was winning the tennis and golf sectional last year.

Q: Favorite place to eat in Kokomo, favorite food?

A: Taku, chicken teriyaki with noodles.

Q: Who is your favorite non-golfing professional athlete?

A: Drew Brees.

Q: Who has been your biggest supporter?

A: My mom and dad, they will rarely miss a tournament.

Q: What are some goals for the 2021 season?

A: I want to make it to state as a team, and give myself a chance to win state individually.