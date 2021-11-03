For Aidan Oliver, it’s team first

RUSSIAVILLE - Whether it was growing up playing in the city league baseball tournaments or finishing his football career at Western High School, one senior Panther didn’t care about his own impact on the field, as long as his team was doing well.

Aidan Oliver has carried this mentality with him his entire life. Oliver’s former coach and self-dubbed “second mom” Jamie Bolser said she focused on the team-first mindset with her players when the Lion’s Club won the 2015 major league championship. Throughout the regular season, each player would get his or her opportunity to contribute and learn, but when tournament time came around, she said the team switched gears to “let’s go win this” mode.

“Aidan didn’t play one of the games during the tourney run. His mom was upset after that game and was talking to a then 11-year old Aidan about how he should be mad,” Bolser said. “Aidan told his mom, ‘Why would I be mad? My team just won. I played the exact role my team needed me to play that game. I made sure everyone on the field kept their heads up and in the game. Mom, this is a team sport and my team just won!’ She called me in tears to tell me how impactful it was to hear her son say that.”

Well, the lesson stuck, even when Western football coach Alex Stewart approached Oliver, asking if he’d be interested in playing center for the team in his final season.

He had played guard in middle school, but center was completely new territory for him. At 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds, Oliver said he was a bit undersized for the line in high school but made a solid fullback in his junior season, a role he called his “dream position.” He blocked well for former running back Jerry Padgett in that role, and said it was his natural position.

But the team had other needs, and Oliver was ready to answer the call. The line was relatively small as a whole compared to recent years, he said, and it required some shuffling to get the right players in the right spots.

“We just had a lot of guys that had to move around. We had to move our bigger guys to the outside and get some quicker guys in the middle and get some more movement, you know. I think that’s why he came to me, because he knew I was a little bit quicker, which wasn’t as big a deal at center. But I’m definitely strong so it made for a good point of attack, I think,” Oliver said.

So the move made sense, but that didn’t mean Oliver was necessarily happy about it. He had thrived at fullback the year before and enjoyed it greatly, and moving from his “dream position” to a more essential role for the team wasn’t his favorite thing.

But the Panthers had a very solid year with Oliver in his new role. The team finished 6-4, and quarterback Dylan Bryant rushed for more than 1,400 yards behind the Oliver-led offensive line. Expectations were relatively low for the Panthers after graduating a big chunk of the success they’d had in 2020, but the team surprised people this season, even themselves.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Panthers quarterback spoke highly of his center in 2021, attributing his selflessness and willingness to step up to answer the call.

“Guys like Aidan are so hard to come by, because selflessness isn’t common. He’s the type of person to do anything for us to win, and he is a huge reason we had success this year because of the leadership he displayed,” Bryant said. “It wore off on the players, creating a sense of doing what it takes to win, no matter the role.”

The team was very close this season. The Panthers were able to have a full offseason, unlike 2020, and prepared in a way that gave them time to make adjustments when they needed them badly.

Oliver said he was grateful for the opportunity he did get every Friday, and despite the odds and expectations, he said the Panthers were able to put it together.

“I’m definitely grateful. A lot of us guys coming into the season didn’t think we were going to do as well as we did. There was a lot of doubt. We graduated off a really big class and a really good class. Like, four of five are playing college football right now,” Oliver said. “I’m just grateful that Coach was able to put people in the position to help us succeed.”

The culture is simply very strong at Western, he said. There hasn’t been a losing season there in Oliver’s high school career, and the Panthers weren’t about to start now.

A “cool but stressful” aspect of playing center is touching the ball on every snap, Oliver said. It can be nerve-racking to have impact on every play, but it just makes the success that much sweeter. Oliver wasn’t responsible for a single fumble on a snap in 2021, a stat he prides himself on. But it took him a while to calm his nerves.

“I mean, I would look at the weather on Monday and make sure that it wasn’t going to rain on Friday, just because I was so nervous,” he said. “I was lucky enough that it didn’t rain until the very end of the season, and by that time I was confident enough I was able to snap the ball in the rain and stuff. But it was probably more stressful than anything else.”

At the beginning of the season, the predictions for Western in 2021 were bleak, with just two or three wins on the schedule from the outside perspective. But Stewart shuffled his cards and worked his magic, and despite being in a new and foreign role, Oliver’s final season was like his first three: full of winning.

He’ll ride out his senior season and soak up the memories with his teammates before going off to college. Though Oliver said football is likely in the rearview mirror for him now, he feels blessed to have had four solid years of brotherhood, winning and culture with lifelong friends.

"Aidan is a tremendous young man that has learned life lessons far beyond his age. He is the kind of person that makes you better for knowing him. Coaches would love to have a team made up of Aidan Oliver’s," Bolser said