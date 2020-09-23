When the first mechanical type broadheads (or expandables as they are also called) came onto the bowhunting scene years ago, there was a lot of curiosity and controversy over their reliability. A little of that still remains today.

When mechanical broadheads were first introduced in the late 1980s, some hunters were sold on them for their ability to fly much more like a target point. They eliminated the need to tune broadheads and reduced or eliminated planing which could sometimes occur to a broadhead in flight. These were valid points, especially as bows evolved and flung arrows faster. While fairly reliable, there were instances in which the blades would not deploy, resulting in a less than favorable situation for any bowhunter. For this reason, not all hunters were quick to change.

Expandable broadheads have made significant improvements since their introduction, and likewise, fixed-blade heads have changed dramatically in order to achieve improved flight characteristics out of today’s faster bows. For years, fans on each side of the fence have been debating which type of broadhead is the best, most effective, lethal, etc., and it continues today. Each bowhunter has his opinion on why one might be better than the other.

Fixed-blade broadheads require less kinetic energy to be effective. No energy is lost in an effort to deploy the blades. Such is not the case with mechanical ones, which do suck up some energy for the blades to open; however, today’s bows produce more than enough to cause any concern, especially on deer and elk-sized game.

With fixed-blade broadheads there is no chance of the blades not opening. And, with the vast improvements in design, many fixed-blade broadheads fly nearly perfectly.

Expandable broadheads offer a larger cutting diameter and fly almost as well as a target point. The downside is this; some expandable broadheads are not designed to shoot through the mesh fabric on most hunting blinds’ shooting windows. And there is still the chance that they can fail, even though that chance might be miniscule.

That chance of a failure with an expandable is just one that I am not comfortable with, especially with how well most of today’s fixed blades fly.

Having said that, now let’s talk about the new “hybrid” type of broadhead. It incorporates the best of both worlds. I first noticed the Dead Ringer Rampage broadheads a handful of years ago at a trade show, and I have been using such heads ever since.

Since my first introduction to hybrid heads, others have hit the market, giving archers more to choose from. Many hybrid heads are a combination of a fixed-blade head coupled with a pair of expandable blades, but a few are more purely an expandable head, with a 1 1/8” or greater cutting diameter before the blades are deployed and opening up to 2.5” afterward. With these types of heads, even if on the off-chance the blades do not deploy for some reason (this has never been an issue for me with these heads), you are still going to get enough cutting diameter to effectively dispatch your quarry, just in case.

My first introduction to a hybrid head was at the ATA show a number of years ago. I happened across the Dead Ringer booth and was intrigued at the then new style of broadheads. The following season I decided one of their hybrid offerings, for nothing more than to give them a try really, and I have been using hybrid heads ever since. I was a fixed-blade guy before that, having only used expendables here and there, without ever really finding one I fully trusted.

Since making the switch, I have taken several whitetails and an elk with these type of broadheads and have found them to be both, durable and reliable. I shot my elk at 57 yards and got a complete pass through.

A few of the true hybrid heads on the market are the Dead Ringer Nasty, Grim Reaper Pro Series, Muzzy Trocar, Schwacker Hero 900, TruGlo Titanium X, and the Allen Bloodrush.

So, if you find yourself debating on which type of broadhead to use, try both, all in one broadhead!