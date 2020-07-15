katfish

KHS Swim & Dive Booster Club along with Howard County Aquatics will be hosting a 5k race in Highland Park on Aug. 15.  All proceeds will benefit local swimmers and help athletes purchase team competition suits, caps, and other necessary equipment to ensure they have the means to excel in their sport.  For those unable to make the trip to Highland Park, a virtual option exists. The fun run starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 5k run and walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Online registration and virtual registration may be submitted at: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/KHSFishOutofWater5K. Early bird registration of $30 must be received prior to July 18. Last registration is $35. Registration and payment may be mailed to KHS Swimming and Diving Booster Club, Inc., c/o Amy Lucas, 4121 Davis Road, Kokomo, IN 46901. For questions, email KHSswimanddivebooster@gmail.com.

