The Kokomo Police Athletic League (PAL) received a donation from First Bank of Berne for $1,000.
Corina Aguirre, bank branch manager in Kokomo, presented the check to Mark Snodgrass, executive director of the Kokomo Police Athletics League.
PAL is a non-profit, mentoring, crime prevention program sponsored by the Kokomo Police Department. The league was created to make sure that no youngster who wanted to participate in their sports programs, regardless of social or economic circumstance, would be excluded. They feel that all youngsters should be provided an organized outlet for their energy. Volunteers help sponsors kids who are unable to pay.
The Police Athletic League functions solely on sponsorships, donations, fundraisers, and sports registration fees. PAL is a volunteer based program with 100 percent of its money going back to the youth in the sports programs.
To become involved or make a donation, contact Mark Snodgrass at business line 765-455-2440, or cell 765-419-2669, or mail to Police Athletic League, 3520 W. Boulevard, Kokomo, IN 46902.