Family duo dominates 2020 Horseshoe State Tourney

It’s a game as old as time itself. At least, that’s how Dan Dunn, 2020 tournament director and Indiana Horseshoe Pitchers Association president, describes horseshoes.

This year brought unprecedented challenges, but like time itself, the 2020 state tournament persisted on Sept. 12 in Kokomo. What is normally a two-day tournament was cramped into a one-day outing because of the pandemic, but Dunn said the smiles and friendly competition were as lively as ever as pitchers flocked from all over the state to compete.

“We had 68 pitchers and families from all over Indiana, and the Kokomo Parks Department did a great job as usual, presenting Highland Park to the visitors,” Dunn said.

One of those families had four participants: David, Dennie, and Dale Moles, and Dale’s daughter Becky Norris -- a first-time thrower. After qualifying in March, the pandemic forced Norris to wait until the tournaments later in the year to compete, but practicing with her dad and uncles hooked her on the sport.

Preparing in a family of bonafide pitchers has its advantages, and all the training helped Norris secure her first win in her class.

“It was very rewarding to know the time and effort paid off. My dad and Uncle Dennie are my biggest supporters and cheerleaders,” Norris said. “Making my dad happy in a sport he dominates in is priceless.”

Dale, 69, has won the last four of six state tournaments, shooting around 56 percent (56 out of 100 horseshoes hooked).

Blowing a lead late this year left Moles short, coming in second this year, something he’s not used to.

“I pitch in the championship class; I should have won it. I had the lead on the guy 31-22, and I missed eight straight shoes. And he beat me. I’d like to have that one back,” Moles said, laughing “I had it, and I gave it away. That’s horseshoes for you.”

Despite coming up short this year, he said the real prize was watching his daughter win her class in her first state tournament.

He joked about her percentage but added that her improvement and quick turnaround was remarkable.

“It was great; we all rooted for her. When she first started, she really, really sucked. She’d throw like nine rings out of 100. Then she started practicing and getting better and better. These guys she played first whooped her real bad, but they didn’t practice like she did,” he said. “She faced them again in the state [tournament], and she whooped them good, son. I tell you, she did. It was a lot of fun.”

With the cancelations the year has brought to sports and other events, practice has become the family’s best friend, so when all the tournaments come back, they’ll be ready.

They’ve found and participated in some smaller tournaments here and there, but to have the state tournament at all this year, they considered that a win.

Norris said the attendance was lower this year, which is to be expected in a pandemic, but making the tournament a one-day event versus two shied people away as well.

"I think we were really lucky it happened this year. Moving it from two days to one, a lot of people didn’t want to come because of that,” Norris said. “The players are getting older, and there aren’t younger people coming in to do it.”

An older game for an older audience, yet Norris, 46, said she was ready and anxious to carry the torch. Norris’ story is an effective pitch to younger folks wanting to play for the first time. It worked for her, and she won her class, first-try.

Full details of the 2020 Indiana Horseshoe State Tournament winners are listed above.