Facelift: Western athletic facilities receive updates, renovations

As Western student-athletes and community members return to the Panthers’ athletic facilities this fall, individuals will notice numerous renovations and updates both inside and outside.

Athletic Director Josh Larsh worked with administration members and coaches to compile a list of updates, changes, and renovations needed for the Western athletic facilities, ranking them by importance. After talking to the school board, the faculty members were acknowledged with full support.

“We’re fortunate that our administration and school board supported those projects and saw that need and addressed it,” Larsh said.

One of the more significant changes made for the athletes was moving to a new training room. As athletic training has become an integral part of high school athletics, the need for a proper and safe room was imperative, according to Larsh.

Formerly located in a small storage room between the locker rooms, the new training room now takes over the former basketball film room near the gymnasium. A new ice machine and water filtration system was installed in the new training room. Two more athletic training tables were added, whereas before athletic trainers had to work with athletes in a snug area with room for only two tables

According to Western Athletic Trainer (ATC) Lisa Tate, the new room has made the trainers’ jobs much easier, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just really didn’t have room to do treatments or evaluations hardly at all, much less taping 12, 15, 20 people before practice and doing things like that. Now we have four tables. We probably would have room for six, but we are just keeping it down to four so we can keep them six feet apart right now. Without this new room, there’s no way we could’ve treated athletes during this COVID time under the regulations in the old training room,” Tate said.

Previously, the athletes had to do their foam rolling, stretching, and other rehabilitation exercises in the hallway due to lack of space in the training room. Now, keeping the athletes in one room creates a safer, cleaner, more efficient, and more private environment for the athletes to receive treatment, as well as remaining out of the way for those walking through the hallway.

Tate thanked the Western administration for fulfilling the need for the trainers and athletes.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

New LED lighting was installed in all sports facilities, including the outdoor stadium lights and the gymnasium. A new sound system also was installed in the gymnasium, which was long overdue for an update to create a better environment, according to Larsh.

“They benefit from the lights because transportation is so difficult. It allows JV games to be played after varsity games. There’s a lot of logistical things that they benefit from. The atmosphere is just better. In the main gym when the sound system is bumping, it’s better. Kids really like that,” Larsh said.

For the outdoor projects, the Panther track was resurfaced, which had not been redone since 2003, according to Larsh. Besides the improved appearance, the track now will provide a softer and better running surface for athletes. The front and back parking lots, utilized for both athletes, fans, and visiting teams, also were redone. Additionally, new bleachers will be added to the soccer field and to the visiting side of the varsity baseball diamond.

Although numerous projects were completed over the summer months, one crucial project on the to-do list is addressing the drainage issues on the grass fields.

Larsh said even though not all the new updates and renovations were showy or exciting for the athletes, all projects were necessary for everyone involved.

“Drainage isn’t flashy. It’s not a new press box or a new stadium or a new field or a new gym design, but it’s more of the foundation. If [we] can’t drain the fields, we can’t throw discus. We can’t play baseball. Can’t practice on the practice football field because it’s under water,” Larsh said. “It’s hard to explain to a kid that drainage helps you. Tyler Gilbert, who won the state championship in discus, couldn’t practice in our discus area at times because water was literally on top of it.

“As far as bleachers, yeah that’s more for our spectators, but we have to have spectators if we want to have sports. Our spectators are important too.”

Overall, Larsh said he and the Western faculty, staff, and administration work to give the best experiences possible to all who participate in and support Western athletics.

“We’re fortunate at Western to have a lot of great athletes. The community takes a lot of pride in the athletics, and they support the kids and the teams regardless if their kid’s playing on that team. It’s important here. We work really hard to try to make it as good as we can,” Larsh said.