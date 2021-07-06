Exploring Howard County’s outdoor recreational sports

Howard County residents have no shortage of free options for enjoying the great outdoors during the warm summer months.

Whether it’s canoeing and kayaking in the Wildcat Creek, traveling the trail systems with Koko-Go bike rentals, fishing in the many waterways, hiking the Peshewa Nature Trail, or skating at the skate parks, many adventures await. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he’s proud of how much residents have to do in and around Kokomo.

“It’s more than just baseball and basketball (in Kokomo),” Moore said. “The popularity of the skate park has continued to increase, so we’re excited that that’s an opportunity and the Koko-Go Free Bike Share program. I get comments from mayors from other communities asking how that was done and how cool of an option that is for residents that they don’t have in their cities.”

Skate parks

The Foster Park skate park is located right off Washington Street and Superior Street, and as long as there is daylight and it is dry, it is usually flocked with skaters of all ages. This free amenity provides youth in the community a creative and active outlet, and its central location makes it easily accessible.

The Jackson Morrow Pipeline Skate Park is located on the east side of Jackson Morrow Park and offers more vert-oriented ramps for more experienced skaters, whereas the Foster Park skate park is more casual.

Kokomo-Go Free Ride

The Koko-Go Free Ride bike share is located 307 S. Main St. near Foxes Trail and the downtown dog park and allows residents to rent a bike for free to explore the many trail systems throughout the city.

The free service launched in 2019 and has proved popular.

Trail system

Moore said the trail system continues to grow in popularity as well, and it continues to be expanded. The Industrial Heritage Trail connects historic industrial sites in Kokomo and runs 5.88 miles alongside the former Kokomo Rubber Company and Haynes Automobile Company.

The Wildcat Creek Walk of Excellence is another popular trail, which runs east and west, connecting Foster Park and downtown past Kokomo Municipal Stadium and beyond. This 3.94-mile trail provides scenic views highlighting the downtown parks system and is perfect for walking, running, hiking, or bicycling.

The Cloverleaf Trail connects to the Industrial Heritage Trail and runs 1.65 miles southwest. This paved trail connects to the Walk of Excellence at Mehlig Park and provides a scenic view for runners and bikers alike.

Peshewa Nature Trail

For hikers, the Peshewa Nature Trail at Reservoir Park provides residents with a 1.3-mile hiking trail through wooded areas along the water that is optimal for viewing wildlife and getting away from the city.

The park was built in the 1970s and is located off 500 East and 100 North. It spans 30 acres and features a natural wetland, two open-air shelters, a fishing pier, and a playground.

Canoeing and kayaking

While the trails offer walking, running, hiking and biking options, Howard County residents also can travel via waterways. Canoeing and kayaking along Wildcat Creek and the Kokomo Reservoir have increased in recent years, according to Rick Parsons, vice president of the Wildcat Creek Guardians.

“I think over the last 10 years there’s been more people out on the water. I think some of that is because people can buy a fairly inexpensive little recreational kayak at a sporting goods place. Other than that, all they need is a life jacket and paddle and a few things like that, so I think there’s has been an increase in people doing that kind of thing,” Parsons said.

Parsons said many residents likely haven’t seen the city from the perspective offered on the water, and many likely don’t realize how much of a canoeing and kayaking town Kokomo is. With both the Kokomo Creek running through Highland Park and the Wildcat Creek running right through Foster Park and downtown, there are many public access areas throughout Howard County for residents to enter and leave the water system safely, he said.

There’s an access site by the old steel mill where the solar panels are located and another at 440 West near Old Sycamore and Champagne Shores area. Continuing to move west toward Lafayette, there are several others.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do with the Wildcat Guardians is to educate people about some of those things so that people can access the creek and enjoy what they’re doing,” Parsons said.

The Wildcat Guardians provide creek cleanups multiple times a year and provide information on its website about flow rates throughout the creek system, which Parsons said was crucial to being safe on the water. The geology of the creek lends itself to log jams, which can be fatal for kayakers when the water rises, he said, so it’s important to be educated about creek safety before going out on the water.

Fishing

In addition, the Kokomo creeks and reservoir are optimal places for fishing as well, according to Kokomo Perspective Outdoor Columnist and local outdoorsman Joe Martino. He said people are taking advantage of the city’s outdoor options more than they did in the past.

“There’s a lot to do in and around Kokomo,” Martino said.

Martino said he likes the Kokomo Reservoir because he can fish right off the bank. Since it’s not a recreational lake, meaning there’s not a lot of tubers, boaters, etc., it’s peaceful and a great place for fishermen to relax.

“Between those creeks and the reservoir and going back to the biking paths and hiking trails, there’s a lot to do in our immediate area for a small escape, I should say,” he said. “People can take a country drive around western Howard County or even out east, and don’t forget the creek east of town. Everybody wants to think of the Wildcat out west, but when you get east around Jerome and things like that, the creek is really great over there. People can take a drive and see deer, you know? We like to do that sometimes. I would definitely hit on the creek out east too. I think it’s a resource people don’t really know about.”

For a list of outdoor amenities offered in Howard County, go to visitkokomo.org and check out wildcatguardians.org for more tips on safety, membership, and detailed maps highlighting access points for Wildcat Creek.