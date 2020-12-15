Eastern's Kyle McCreary, Northwestern's Jake Martin named to prestigious Indianapolis Colts Academic All-Star Team

Not one but two Howard County student-athletes were selected to the exclusive Colts Academic All-Star team this year.

Eastern kicker Kyle McCreary and Northwestern defensive lineman Jake Martin joined 22 other seniors from across the state to be honored for their work in the classroom and on the field.

The select few that are chosen rank in the top five percent of their class, and most are either class valedictorian or salutatorian and are nominated by their coaches in the state. McCreary, predominantly a soccer player, talked about the payoff of deciding to play football in high school and how good it feels to be recognized.

“It is definitely surreal. My peers, my friends that I’ve grown up with have always encouraged me to play football, especially the head football coach, to kick for him,” McCreary said. “My freshman year rolls around, and I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s do this. Let’s have some fun and enjoy it.’”

He credited the effort he put toward his grades as the major factor in landing a spot on the list.

“Obviously participating in football was one of the criteria for the award, but a lot of it came from my academics and the effort I put in throughout my high school career. I remember I was always kind of looked at differently because I put so much time and effort toward my grades, so it’s really rewarding to see all that hard work that I put forth turn around and be able to see some positive results from it,” he said.

For Martin, the award came as a complete surprise, but when his coach called him to let him know, he was thrilled. He described it as the “cherry on top” of a difficult season.

The Tigers struggled on the gridiron this year, but this reward made the good memories flood back, said Martin.

“It’s an absolute honor to be accepted into the Indianapolis Colts academic team,” Martin said. “Going into it, I never thought I’d receive the award, but when Coach Rob (Robison) called I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team.”

He said Howard County having two selections on a team with only 24 players from around the state spoke to the quality of students in the area.

“I think that’s what is so great about the award is it’s not just an academic award; it’s a football and an academic award. And I just think it says a lot about the different schools in Howard County and the high level that the kids are held to, not only in sports but in the classroom,” Martin said.