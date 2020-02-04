Eastern wrestling earns fifth consecutive conference title

The Comet wrestlers recently earned their fifth consecutive conference title at the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament.
The team secured its first-place finish with 258 points, defeating Sheridan (234) in second place by 24 points. Eastern had five wrestlers place first, one place second, two place third, and four place fifth. Overall, Head Coach Zach Pence was pleased with how the boys performed.
“Really, it all kind of just came together for us,” Pence said. “The kids that we rely on heavy came through in the finals. We had six kids in the finals, five champions, all with pins. And the pins were huge in the finals.
“Also, the kids that got beat early in the day wrestled back, and we didn’t lose a match in the consolation round. So, everybody that had gotten beat wrestled back and either got third or fifth place. Nobody lost … So, I was excited. I was excited that the kids came back hungry even after a loss and were able to get it done.”
Pence said the team had little “math tricks” they used to predict the potential outcome of the tournament. Their results had them tying with Sheridan for first place and with Carroll and Delphi close behind. The predictions were correct for third and fourth place with Carroll at 205 points and Delphi following at 199 points. Pence said the points in the consolation round were the bonus in the final round that allowed the Comets to come out on top.
Senior Tytus Morrisett was the four-time conference champion at 160 pounds. Junior Tallan Morrisett was the three-peat conference champion at 145 pounds, and sophomores Bradie Porter (132 pounds) and Brodie Porter (170 pounds) were both repeat champions. Pence said he was proud of the four athletes for never having been defeated at the conference tournaments.
When asked what he thought has made the Eastern wrestling teams so successful for the past five years, Pence credited the wrestling programs at the elementary and middle school levels, saying the benefits at the high school level are beginning to show.
“For the last five years, we’ve had a good core group of wrestlers that have been in our program for a long time. This year, we’ve got five of the six kids that are in the finals have been with us since they were in first or second grade for the most part. Really, we’ve been able to keep feeding our program with those kids that have been in … (the) elementary and middle school programs for a long time. They’re just shining when they get to high school,” Pence said.
Looking ahead, Pence is confident some of the wrestlers potentially will make it deep into the series as individuals.
“On an individual basis, I’m really excited for the five or six guys that we’ve got that are looking to make a run at the state finals and see what we got. I mean, this is the time of year where it all comes together or it doesn’t, just time to show up and wrestle now,” Pence said.
The Comets placed fourth in sectionals over the weekend with an overall score of 132. They advance and will compete in the regionals at Peru High School this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 9:30 a.m.