Eastern wrestling earns fifth consecutive conference title

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.