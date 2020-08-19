Over the weekend, the Eastern varsity girls' gof team placed 11th in the Western Invitational.
Marra Shook and Rebekah Shook both led the Lady Comets tied with a final score of 103. Alexa Maurer followed in second for the team with 121. Macie Davison followed up shortly behind with a final score of 123. Kiersten Helton rounded out the Lady Comets' team with 128.
Earlier this month, the Eastern girls placed ninth at the Kokomo Invitational.
Shook led the Lady Comets with a final score of 105. Guthrie followed right behind with a 106. Davison came in third for the team with 121. Maurer and Helton both tied for fourth place for the team at 123.
The Eastern golfers will travel to Tipton for their next match-up Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.