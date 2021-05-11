Eastern to invest $20 million in beefing up athletic facilities

As area schools have amped up their athletic facilities, like Kokomo High School’s new softball stadium and Northwestern’s new turf fields, plus the addition of the brand-new Championship Park for youth baseball and softball, Eastern School Corp. didn’t want to fall behind.

That’s why the school has set aside $20 million to beef up its athletic facilities. With 40 acres of land located at South C.R. 850 East, the school plans to build a fieldhouse, six new tennis courts, and parking. The fieldhouse will include basketball courts and a full track.

Further down the road are plans for two softball fields, two little league fields, a varsity baseball field, and T-ball field for youth baseball as well.

According to Eastern Athletic Director Erik Hisner, the project will be paid for in bonds.

“So the biggest thing with our project is it’s not going to raise the tax rate at all, so all of our patrons don’t need to worry about the tax rate increasing,” said Hisner.

Hisner said the school board and administration believed upgrades to athletics were in order. These are not areas of “want” but more so areas of “need” for the department, he said, adding that it was also important to keep the facilities up to date with some of the competitors in the area that have upgraded theirs.

The process is in the excavating phase, and it’s expected to be completed by fall 2022, though the softball and baseball projects are going to unfold “in the coming years.” If there’s one thing that stands out as the most glaring need, Hisner said it is new locker rooms.

“We only have five locker rooms right now. Basically we have two P.E. locker rooms. We have a restroom locker room and then a couple basketball locker rooms. So when we have multiple events going on in one day, our locker room space is very limited. So this should alleviate some of the locker room space issues that we currently deal with on nights when we have multiple events,” Hisner said.

Though the process is still in the earliest stage, Hisner said the response from the student-athletes has been very exciting. They’re noticing the elevation of facilities across the county and are anxious to have some new toys to play with as well.

Varsity baseball, softball, swimming, and tennis, along with youth baseball and softball, will move to the new complex for athletics once the facilities are finished.

According to Travis Hueston, treasurer of the Eastern Howard School Corp., the bond is replacing a debt that will be paid off in December 2021. The debt payments that are ending are associated with the bond that financed the construction of the EHSC Performing Arts Center. Payments on the new bond issue will begin in June 2022.

“We’ve held two public hearings and discussed in public meetings with no negative feedback from any of our patrons,” Hueston said.