Eastern student first to receive bowling scholarship from IWU

An Eastern High School student has made it to the big leagues by staying in his lane and sticking to how he rolls.

Ethan Preston, a 2021 Eastern High School bowling product, became the first student to receive and accept a bowling scholarship at Indiana Wesleyan University. Preston was shopping for colleges, and when IWU put an offer on the table, he said it was too good to refuse.

“It’s a huge honor. Really out of all the schools that I chose, this is the only one that offered me, so it was kind of like no other choice. But I met the coach, Carl Knowles. He seems like a great guy, and I can’t wait to get started with him. He gave me the chance, so I’m going to help him out,” Preston said.

Preston played baseball for Eastern as well but said bowling was his number-one choice to play competitively at the next level, if possible.

His bowling scholarship from IWU will be added to his many academic achievement scholarships he also received from the school, but Preston also is snagging one from the City of Firsts Bowling Association.

“I always used to see on TV like PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) bowlers bowling, having fun, getting money, and having fun with friends. Ever since I was little, I always loved bowling. Ever since my dad got me my first ball for Christmas eight years ago, it just stuck with me ever since,” Preston said.

Getting his own ball was a game-changer, Preston said. He can’t use any old ball at the alley. If he shows up to bowl, best believe he’ll have his ball with him and will live and die by the success of it.

Preston didn’t bowl his freshman year at Eastern, he said, as the school didn’t technically consider bowling as a sport. Therefore he wouldn’t get two points toward his letterman jacket. His sophomore year, he told himself, “Well, I might as well give it a try.”

What followed were three of the best years of his life, Preston said. Despite the lack of recognition as a sport, bowling was still very competitive in the area, he said. Tipton, Western, Taylor, and Kokomo were always competitive, and Eastern always ended up in the final.

“It always ended up being Eastern and Western, though, in the end,” Preston said. “Then my junior year, bringing home Eastern’s first bowling sectional was probably one of my greatest memories I had.”

Preston is a trailblazer in the area for the sport, whether it’s recognized or not. But the rich bowling tradition in and around Howard County isn’t lost on him. He said the history helped to shape his interest in the sport.

Whether it’s seeing PBA veteran Ronnie Russell, who resides in Marion, meeting PBA Hall of Famers at Suburban Lanes in Tipton during the bowling alley’s annual tournament, or learning about the countless legends who have come through Kokomo, Preston said it all has been inspiring.

“I mean it’s really fun. It’s really good to get to know them and really nice to hear their stories too about how they grew up with bowling and what they did and all that stuff. It’s very nice,” Preston said.

Earning the scholarship at IWU will give him an edge, and Preston said he’s happy he’ll be close to his hometown. Sticking around his family, who has been his biggest group of supporters and cheerleaders, is a big plus as well. Whether it’s his mom, Paula McDonald Preston, his father, Eric Preston, or his stepmom, Gina Preston, someone, if not everyone, is going to be on the sidelines cheering for him.

“They definitely have been there for me ever since I’ve loved sports. They never stopped supporting me. It was always constant, and I really do appreciate them for that. I’m not the man I am today if it wasn’t for them,” Preston said.