Eastern sophomore builds concession stand for soccer program

Sophomore Jessica Shannon has been playing soccer for Eastern since her elementary days, so when she needed an Eagle Scout service project for Troop 628 out of Greentown, she had the perfect idea.

Her father had mentioned wanting a concession stand at the soccer games, so Shannon decided to put her scout skills to work and build one, connecting her two worlds — scouts and soccer.

“A lot of my teachers have told me that it looks really nice and that they’re really happy that I did that as my project,” Shannon said. “I think it’s going to be used a lot for the new season.”

Shannon started scouting in February 2019 when the scouts first began accepting girls into the program, and she and her troop set a goal to become the first Eagle Scouts in Howard County. The troop worked diligently and quickly to get all the requirements in record time, and Shannon said after all that hard work, it felt good to hit the goal.

“When we finally were able to start planning our projects and stuff, we started getting on that really fast. Now that we’ve actually done it, it feels really good to be able to say we were the first Eagle Scout girls,” she said.

Getting involved was sparked by a yearning for adventure. The girls in her troop wanted to do more activities like camping, hiking, and kayaking. Since joining, she said her favorite experiences were either her first year at summer camp or the troop’s kayaking expedition along the Wildkat Creek in Kokomo.

Having something she built with her hands on the soccer field for all to use will be extra rewarding, she said, and hopes it will be in use for others when her time at Eastern is done.

“I feel like it’s going to be really cool to just see people use what I built because I guess you never really expect to feel that kind of pride for something that you’ve done,” Shannon said. “Because I mean, most of the time, you don’t expect a 15 year old to build something, so not many high school kids can say that they are proud for building something and having people use it.”

Shannon started the project in October but couldn’t focus heavily on it until fall break, as she was busy with both swim season and soccer season. She admitted the project was a bit more difficult than she anticipated in regard to transporting it to the field.

But the building process was a fun one and easier than she thought despite the project taking longer than she believed it would.

There were times when Shannon thought she might have taken on a bigger project than she could handle, but she learned to persevere through sports and scouts and wasn’t going to let it get her down. Plus, she had support from her family and members of Troop 628.

“In the beginning process, before we started actually building it, I was kind of nervous that I’d taken on too much and that I should have picked something simpler. But I really never said anything about it because everybody was just so supportive and trying their hardest to get me to be able to complete it. So I kind of just didn’t say anything about it, and it kind of worked itself out pretty well. And I’m glad it did,” she said.

Although it was a fun experience for her and the rest of her troop, Shannon said she likely won’t be building many more structures for fun. But it was a life lesson for her and a rewarding one, especially when the soccer season kicks off, and she’s able to admire it on game days.

One thing her scouting career did was bring together a group of girls to form lifelong friendships. Shannon said everyone was pretty separate at first, but throughout their time together, it didn’t take long to form a sisterhood in Troop 628.

“When we all first joined, we were all kind of separate from each other, like we never really talked much in school. But over the few years that we have been in a troop together, I feel like we’ve really bonded a lot, and it’s kind of like a sisterhood you could say. We’re all really supportive of each other,” Shannon said.

Eastern soccer fans now can enjoy their favorite foods and drinks when their favorite team is back in action, all thanks to Shannon.