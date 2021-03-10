Eastern’s Stout signs to play for Franklin College

An Eastern High School soccer player has committed to play at the next level.

Senior Lucas Stout from Eastern will take his skills to Franklin College in the fall. Stout visited the college early on in his career, and he said it always stuck in his mind as a college he could see himself attending.

“Franklin was one of the first colleges I visited, so I had an early impression at the start,” Stout said. “But you know, when I was coming down to the later decision process and I got an actual tour of it, I really felt at home there. I fell in love. It just made the decision so easy. I loved it there.”

Stout said he’s had a lot of coaching that has made a positive impact on him while growing up, so that factor played a big role in his decision process also.

Talking to the soccer head coach at Franklin, Cody Graman, Stout said he made him feel comfortable and solidified his decision.

“When I talked to him, I felt really comfortable in the way he ran things. I just feel like it’s a really good opportunity for me to progress my soccer career and, you know, just become a better player,” he said.

Stout said he’ll miss his high school teammates, but he’s excited for the next step in his career. With some friends potentially joining him at Franklin, Stout said it’s shaping up to be the perfect situation.

“I love my friends, we’re all really close. We spend a lot of time together. But, you know, I’m really excited to play soccer at the next level and meet new people and make new friends. So, it’s a little sad. It’s a little bittersweet. But ultimately I think I’ll be happy,” Stout said.

Eastern became a home for him a little later than most athletes at the school. He transferred his sixth-grade year in 2014 from Victory Christian Academy.

Being able to play soccer after the transfer, he said, was refreshing.

At Victory, Stout only was able to play on a travel soccer team. So to have the facilities and stability to play for a school system not only helped him to become a better soccer player but also gave Stout more exposure to college programs.

“First off, it was just really welcoming. I feel like I’ve blended in so well just because everybody was just really accepting of me being a transfer. And when I got here and I started playing soccer with a lot of the guys, they really just allowed me to be part of the family. It was just really cool, and a lot of the players were really awesome. It was really welcoming,” Stout said.

Winning sectionals two years ago was his favorite memory at Eastern. He worked hard for it, he said, and that hard work paid off.

As his final year with his teammates occurred during the pandemic gave, he has a new sense of appreciation, he said, and he cherishes every game and every practice with his teammates that much more.

“Win or lose, I was just really happy that we got to play in the first place. Every game that we got was just a really good thing, so I was just kind of enjoying it as much as possible and take every game one at a time,” he said.

Signing day was fun for him, he said. Having his teammates and family around him made it more special, and Stout credited them for their help in his decision process.