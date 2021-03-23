Eastern’s Downing commits to Franklin College

A highly-anticipated commitment breaks through the line for Eastern football, as the team’s all-time rusher will touch down in Franklin in the fall semester to lace his cleats up again.

Zane Downing potentially holds the record for the number of records held at Eastern. In his four years, Downing has earned the title of all-time rusher, broke a nearly 50-year school record with 67 rushing touchdowns, and recorded two 2,000-yard seasons as a Comet.

In his senior year, Eastern scored 460 points, the most in any season, and his senior class holds the most wins of any with 35. The team earned back-to-back conference championships for the first time since 1967-68. For Downing, he was just following a family tradition.

“Eastern means so much to me just because my family has gone here, ever since my great-grandpa and all throughout. My grandfather, my dad, and now me, we’ve all been to Eastern,” Downing said. "We’ve all been really involved in sports, and it’s just something really cool to see. Everybody in the town loves Eastern, and everybody in Eastern is just so tight-knit together. I’d say that’s something really cool to see.”

As a multi-sport athlete, Downing played football, basketball, baseball, and track at Eastern. He can’t get enough sports, he said, but he’ll be focusing on just football at the next level for Franklin.

After visiting there first, the college stuck in his mind, he said. Franklin was the only college to scout Downing personally at Eastern as well. After getting on campus, he knew this was going to be his next home.

Downing said he’s excited for the opportunity to produce right away this fall. With the track record Franklin College has, he has no doubt it will be a good match for him.

“They watched my film, and after talking to them they said that my style of running lines up exactly with their style of offense. After getting up there on campus and looking over the film that they have of their offense in past years, my running style is very identical to what they’re looking for in a running back, so I think I’ll be able to produce pretty early on,” he said.

He still has a final baseball season and a final track season for the Comets, so he isn’t quite out the door yet.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Downing helped the basketball team win its first conference title since 1965, and he said he really enjoys not only creating memories with Eastern but also writing history for them.

His favorite memory was an easy one to place. It was the game-winning drive in the opening round of sectionals during his junior year.

Eastern was playing Lapel deep into the fourth quarter, and with a minute-and-a-half left, they called Downing’s number.

That one stuck with Downing for a long time, and he said it will always stick with him.

“We had a minute-and-a-half left. We were down four points. We needed a touchdown. We marched down the field and scored a touchdown with four or five seconds left, and it was just an unbelievable feeling at home to do that. That was probably my favorite high school memory from football,” Downing said.

Leaving Eastern will be bittersweet.

It was his home where he built his legacy and where his heart will stay forever, he said.

But there is more business to be done, and he’s anxious to start his next chapter as well.

“You just got to enjoy every day as it comes, you know. Every day that you get is an opportunity to make the most of it and just don’t take everything for granted because it’s going to be gone before you know it,” Downing said.