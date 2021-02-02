Eastern’s Caleb Vogl commits to IU Kokomo

A decorated multi-sport athlete is bringing his talents to IU Kokomo this fall, a decision he made after considering the home team and Trine University.

The All-Howard County Eastern cross-country and track runner, Caleb Vogl, said he plans to pay for college himself, so the price difference combined with the family atmosphere at IUK made his decision an easy choice.

“Me personally paying for my own college— because that’s just the way I want to do it, grow as a person and work on paying my own college debt — I thought it would be safer to go to IUK. But also I went there on my college visit, and it just felt like the perfect atmosphere. I felt at home,” Vogl said. “All the guys already felt like family the instant I met them, and it felt like a great bonding moment as soon as I got there.”

The coaches at IUK told Vogl next year would be a prime one for a potential national run and that he could potentially be in a starting position from the beginning due to his current times as a 5K runner.

They emphasized the family atmosphere, which Vogl said reminded him of Eastern where he felt like everyone was a big family. The runners at Eastern link up weekly to run together, even in the offseason, and Vogl said it’s similar at IU Kokomo.

Coaches always make time for runners to spend time together at IUK, he said, and they mentioned one annual trip that really pushed him over the edge with his decision.

“One of their special things they do is a running camp over the summer where the whole team takes a trip and gets to bond together, and that kind of sold the deal for me because I like the family atmosphere in cross-country,” Vogl said.

Vogl also swam in high school, and he said performing in multiple sports helped open the doors to a lot of schools during his recruitment process. Recruiters reached out about cross-country and track, he said, and a few reached out about swimming.

Constantly staying active helped keep him in shape and kept him focused on following his dreams of becoming a college athlete.

“Some schools have even talked to me about swimming, and it’s opened my eyes to be like, ‘Hey, if you work hard enough you can always achieve your dream.’ My number-one dream was to go run in college, and I’m already there able to go and do it,” Vogl said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Closing out a high school career always brings mixed emotions. Looking back, Vogl wouldn’t trade his experiences for the world and had a hard time picking a favorite moment. But he said his favorite memory came from his senior cross-country season.

“We went to sectionals. We weren’t even sure if we were going to make it out as a team this year because we made it out the past two years as a team luckily. And we ended up placing second in the sectional, and everybody ran a phenomenal race, which kind of pole-vaulted to my next scenario for my second favorite. And that would be going to regionals as a team and barely missing out the chance to go to semi-state,” Vogl said. “All of us that day were just giving each other the biggest hugs and being like, ‘Whatever happens, happens. At least we had each other; we’re family. If one of us moves on, we’re going to go cheer each other on at semi-state. We’ll always push each other to be our best, and no matter what we’ve got your back.’”

A supportive environment is essential for athletes’ success, and Eastern was as supportive as it gets, according to Vogl. The athletes support each other. The fans were always there offering cheer. And the coaching was top-notch, he said. Without Eastern coaches Kyle Hannah, Ben Cox, and Lewis Duke, Vogl doesn’t think he’d be the athlete he is today.

“Without the coaching from Coach Cox, Coach Hannah, and Coach Duke, I don’t think I would have been able to get the mentality for wanting the drive to be better at sports but also take that family atmosphere of being like, ‘They’re your brothers, basically, and your sisters, and you got to fight for them. You’re not just fighting for yourself in the races.’ And they’ve always been a huge part of it,” Vogl said. “The coaching staff at Eastern, they’re always telling you, ‘Make sure you congratulate everybody, even if you lose on the day.’ It’s always best to show your sportsmanship over how upset you are about a loss.”

But it’s more than that; it goes beyond Eastern, Vogl said.

In Howard County athletics, everybody knows everybody. He said there’s a mutual respect among the competition, and despite wanting to win every time, everyone wants to see each other succeed.

Vogl has a close relationship with Western runner and Wabash commit Brayden Curnutt, who congratulated him after his commitment, along with other runners in the county.

Great production from all the schools only can be a good thing, Vogl said.

“Even today I was messaging with Brayden Curnutt after I committed, and he was like, ‘Super proud of you.’ Me and him (were) even talked about getting our running group from the summer back together … Just that mentality that all of us have to help each other is really helpful,” Vogl said. “I really wish that we could just make one giant Howard County team because I would love to have all of them on my team because they just make such a great bond and so many good friends.”

Vogl was intent on getting all A’s this year, and he did it. He said his grades were a priority and helped get colleges’ attention during his recruitment. Vogl said his class at Eastern also is competitive academically, and he strives to showcase his success in the classroom.

“I want to showcase to them that I’m not going to ever give up on school, and if something is ever struggling with school I’ll take care of that first before I take care of the sport in order to help the team out,” Vogl said.

The Cougars are set to receive a valuable addition to their cross-country and track program as Vogl competes for a starting spot upon his arrival to campus in the fall.