Eastern rolls on in 2A Sectionals

The rich are getting richer at Eastern High School, as the undefeated No. 6-ranked Comets remain so after taking care of Alexandria-Monroe 48-0 on Friday to advance in the 2A Sectional.

Senior running back Zane Downing led the charge with five touchdowns and 267 yards on a cold and wet night in Greentown. Downing said he looks forward to those rainy nights.

"For sure I look forward to those type of nights. With the line we have, I know we will physically dominate anyone we come across, and the rain and sloppiness of the field just gave us a greater advantage," he said.

Running the ball has gone well for the Comets all season, as Downing since has broken the rushing record and rushing touchdowns record behind an unrelenting offensive line.

Despite the strong victory, as the stakes continue to get higher, Downing said the team needs to focus on the little things in an effort to keeping getting better and keep their eyes on the prize.

"I believe we need to watch film and make sure we are staying focused at the opponent at hand," Downing said. "I also believe we need to make sure we are focusing on the little things as our opponents continue to get tougher."

The Comets are now 10-0 and average 44.6 points per contest. The running attack allows them to eat the clock on drives, but with so many big plays their scoring doesn't take too long.

On the first play of the night, Downing took off for 31 yards to provide a spark for the Comets, which they rode the rest of the night.

It was a good win, but Downing said the Comets won't be satisfied until they meet their ultimate goal: getting to state.

"Honestly, yeah, this start is the way we expected it to go, but by no means are we satisfied," Downing said. "I'm obviously blessed we've made it this far in the season, but I won't be satisfied until we get that championship."

Eastern will travel to Lapel next week, an 8-2 team that just came off an explosive 46-20 victory over Frankton on Friday.

Comets Head Coach Josh Edwards laid out the recipe if Eastern is to continue its hot streak further into the postseason.

"We have to continue to play physical football. We have done a really good job the last few weeks of reducing our penalties and not turning the ball over, this will be crucial as we attempt to move through the tournament," Edwards said. "We must take care of the football. We cannot give to opposition free yards through penalties, and we must continue to play tough and physical defense."