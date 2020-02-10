Eastern girls’ swimming places 10th at sectional finals

The Lady Comets placed 10th in the sectional finals this Saturday with 72 points.
The team started the meet off well, according to Head Coach Sarah Klemmensen, with a best time for the 200-medley relay team of Lola Williams, Ella Kantz, Cora Kendall, and Belle Ewing.
The rest of the swimmers kept improving on the next, she said. Brittney Eckart finished 15th in the 100-freestyle with a 1:00.52. Lauryn Shane jumped two places in the 500 and finished 12th overall with a time of 5:53.42. The 200-freestyle relay team swam a tight race against Northwestern, but fell short in the end. Williams finished 15th in the 100-backstroke with a new PR of 1:09.43. The 400-freestyle relay team of Eckart, Shane, Kantz, and Cora Kendall finished seventh. McKenLee Morgan finished 11th in the diving program.
In the final competition of the season, Klemmensen said she was proud of the Lady Comets.