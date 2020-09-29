After a massive 53-8 win over Clinton Central on Homecoming night, the Eastern Comets are now 6-0 and averaging 43 points per game.

The star of the show was the usual suspect, Zane Downing, who rushed for 153 yards and accounted for three scores. Frankly, it was over by halftime with a shutout of 46-0. Clinton Central didn't score until the fourth quarter.

Head Coach Josh Edwards attributed the seniors with molding Eastern into what it is now.

"We have a great group of young men. Our senior class has been instrumental in getting the program where we want it. In addition to our seniors we have some outstanding underclassmen as well. Our kids work year-round before and after school trying to build the program," Edwards said.

At the heart of the senior class is Downing, who just broke the rushing record for Eastern against Delphi earlier this month, as previously reported.

"Zane has committed 110 percent of himself to our program. He works hard in the weight room and the classroom. He has earned all the accolades he is receiving," Edwards said.

This time, he broke the all-time rushing touchdowns record for Eastern, with an even total of 50.

Downing said it's an honor to be among some of the greats, but he couldn't and wouldn't be here without his teammates.

"I think the key factor is that everyone does their job, from the line up front to the wide receivers. Everyone is excelling, and everyone is really in sync right now on the offensive side of the ball," Downing said. "Also, our defense is insane right now as well. They give us great field position and set us up really nicely."

That cohesion, combined with the high scoring, brings high expectations for the Comets. Downing sees no ceiling for his team.

"I know it's a high goal, but I firmly believe Lucas Oil the weekend after Thanksgiving is this team's goal. We've got a special group of guys and I think if everyone buys in, we will be able to go far," Downing said.

Eastern hosts Tri-Central Friday.