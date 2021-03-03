An Eastern junior is showing what it takes to consistently compete at a high level, and he added to his impressive resume on Feb. 27 at the IHSAA state diving finals.

Junior Porter Brovont has finished three straight seasons in the state finals and continues to inch closer to being a state champion. With two top-10 finishes in recent years, he's learned one of the biggest factors in getting it done is mental focus.

"I just try to stay calm. I'm confident. I run through the dives in my head. I memorize what I need to be doing on that board," he said. "One thing you really need to stay sharp with is your mindset. If you get down on yourself after one dive, then you can be done at the rest of the meet."

Above all else, Brovont said it comes down to honing in on what the diver needs to do himself, versus changing the approach as the results change on the board.

Swimming and Diving Coach Ryan Morgan had high praise for his diver and said it's a joy for him to continue to mentor him in his career.

If he wants something, he's going to go get it.

"Just first of all, he's a great kid. He's the hardest-working kid I've ever coached in any of the sports I've ever coached. He wants it. He's that kid that just decided that's what he wanted and has really worked for it. It clicked in his head that 'I want to be good at this,'" Morgan said.

Brovont will do film study, make adjustments, and listen to direction well, which Morgan said were essential to being successful in any sport.

Morgan said when Brovont was in eighth grade when he started flipping around on a trampoline and learning more gymnastics moves, and by the time he was a freshman, he was a diver.

In his first trip to the state finals his freshman year, Brovont finished in the top 25. Last year, he placed fourth, a significant jump, which Morgan said spoke to his determination and willingness to get better every day.

This season, Brovont placed seventh, another impressive finish. Brovont said swimmers and divers take big jumps to get better every year, and with very limited access to training last summer, he's still proud of where he finished.

Morgan is proud too and is anxious to get back to work with Brovont in the offseason in the pursuit of another top finish in his senior year.

"He has accepted and taken every challenge we've thrown at him," Morgan said. "To be able to coach a kid like that and now at the level he's at, it's a blast to be honest. It's just an absolute blast for me to be able to sit back, sometimes in awe myself, and watch."