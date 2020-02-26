Eastern diver advances to state

Porter Brovont placed sixth with a score of 413.45 at diving regionals last night at Homestead High School.
Brovont moved up four places with his last three dives. The top-eight divers will advance to the state meet at the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis Natatorium on this Saturday, Feb. 29.
“Porter fought through a tough night and in my opinion the toughest regional in the state. His mental focus going into the last few rounds was outstanding … Advancing to the state tournament for the second year in a row is a great accomplishment. We are all proud of his work ethic and drive,” said Head Diving Coach Ryan Morgan.