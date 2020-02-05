The Comets fell short to the Panthers last night at Pioneer 104-72.
Head Coach Erin Klepfer said the boys did an amazing job considering the team was missing five or six swimmers due to sickness and injury. The season has been rough with illness and injury, according to her, but some of the boys did an amazing job stepping up last night.
Cameron Wagler had a stand out night in both of his individual events. All the individual winners were right at or better than their personal records.
First places:
Eli Hueston: 200-freestyle
Cameron Wagler: 200-IM and 500-freestyle
Porter Brovont: diving
400-freestyle relay: Matt Laubenstein, Eli Hueston, Andrew Hartman, and Jacob Tucker
The Comets will compete next Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Blackford at 5:30 p.m.