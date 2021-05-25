Double time: Robert Finch coaches two K.U.B.S. teams

It's not easy to miss KUBS Rookie League Commissioner Robert Finch at Championship Park, with his big beard and flat-billed cap running from one field to the other.

Finch coaches two teams and splits his time between the Rookie League's Finch Exterior Solutions, which he sponsors himself with his business, and the Minor League's Top of the Line team. He's been coaching for four years and said he loves supporting the kids.

"I'm out there for the kids. Of course I love it. I mean I played all through my childhood and all the way through high school and stuff. It's an opportunity to be out there and kind of almost be a kid again but also teach the kids something that I've always loved as a kid," Finch said.

Managing two teams means he fills out all the forms, designs the uniforms, manages schedules, and of course coaches the games. It's a lot of work, he said, but it's rewarding for him.

His Finch Exterior Solutions team is 7-1, while his Minor League Top of the Line team 6-2. A benefit to having two teams at once, he said, is the ability to practice the teams against each other. For the Finch Exterior team, playing older competition brings out the best in his players, he said, and teaches them character and other life skills while being around the older kids.

A big plus this year has been playing at Championship Park as well, Finch said. It's a big family environment where kids can play against each other every week and see each other more than at the previous city ballparks, which Finch said will improve the level of competition in the area.

"Championship Park is great. It's fantastic. I really think it's a great thing. It's great for Kokomo baseball and is just such a nice facility," Finch said. "To be working with Joe Thatcher, that's something in itself for me."

Finch couldn't do his job without the help of his coaches. Nick and Charlene Irish help man the Rookie team, while Charlotte Johnson, Michael Earnheart, and Clint Rayn help with the Minor League team. It takes a village to run the teams, he said, but he has good help.

Chris Beatty and Brant Parry have helped, Finch said, making his job easier by ensuring everything runs smoothly in a new environment.

Both of his teams are fast-playing teams with a lot of highlights, he said. If he had to guess, Finch said he dedicates "a good 30 hours" per week to baseball and managing his teams. There often are times in which he'll have five games in four days or so, he said, which makes for a lot of moving parts and having to stay on top of the schedules.

"I think bringing everybody together like that is only going to make everybody better, you know?" Finch said.