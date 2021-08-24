Dean Hockney’s life between the numbers

When Terry Downham announced he was retiring from Kokomo High School after 37 years as the school’s sports information director, there were massive and legendary shoes to be filled.

Enter Dean Hockney. Hockney has spent a lifetime covering sports in Howard County, and after bouts at both the Kokomo Perspective, the Kokomo Tribune, and publishing his own sports journal for years, he would be tapped as the successor for Downham. Though he’s vastly experienced, he knows Downham is a tough act to follow.

“I mean, Terry Downham is a legend. He’s not only a legend here in Kokomo and Howard County, he’s a legend statewide,” Hockney said. “When I posted that he was going to retire, the accolades that came in from around the state and the thanks they gave him for what he did, it’s just incredible. He’s a good friend of mine. To follow in his footsteps, I won’t be able to follow them. I’ll have to recreate my own niche as a sports information director because nobody will ever live up to what Terry Downham did in that position.”

But Hockney will give it his best, he said. As someone who has spent his life surrounded by sports, the task isn’t so much daunting as it is exciting, he said.

Baseball was always his favorite sport, he said. Growing up, he played for Kokomo High School, and when he went off to North Central University in Minneapolis, Minn. in 1986, Hockney pursued a communications degree with sports on his mind.

When he was home in Kokomo one summer, David Kasey at the Kokomo Tribune worked with Hockney, taking him under his wing and teaching him the right way to write. During this time, Hockney would fill in at ESPN Sports 1350 AM WIOU in Kokomo as well, he said, as he was interested in pursuing radio.

After a couple years in college, Hockney was debating what he wanted to do. He had been working part-time for the Tribune, as well as getting hired on with the Indy Sports Magazine in Indianapolis before making the decision to join the United States Air Force in 1990. Though he was joining the military, Hockney didn’t give up his love of sports.

“While I was in the Air Force, writing was not my job, but kind of part time I really learned that I liked it, so I would hook up with the local base newspaper and do some writing with them covering sports and such. When I got out of the military in 1999, I was hired back on with the Kokomo Tribune full-time in their distribution department just kind of waiting to see if a sports spot would open up.”

Don Wilson and Bill Eldridge at the Kokomo Perspective announced a sportswriter position was open, he said. By chance, he walked over and chatted with a guy at the front desk. He was then called back for an interview, and on his way out, the front desk guy yelled out “Hey did you hire that kid yet?” Little did Hockney know it was Wilson, the majority owner of the Perspective at the time.

“I spent five great years at the Perspective. We had really built the sports part of it up. We started the Youth Sports Report, which I think is one of the preeminent, still to this day, ways to cover youth sports, especially youth baseball,” Hockney said. “I think it’s one of those must-reads for anybody that loves youth baseball or softball in the area. Sometimes we were doing six or eight pages a week with just sports.”

During his years at the Perspective, Hockney was granted permission from the paper to write a book called Kats with a K, which covered the 100-year history of Kokomo Wilkats basketball. The Perspective was running a series of stories on the history of basketball with the team and they thought they might as well write a book about it, he said, adding to Hockney’s extended writing experience.

When 9/11 happened in 2001, Hockney felt a wave of patriotism and purpose, he said. He missed the military, and so he hired on with a company to go overseas to Iraq and serve as a contractor with the United States Army. Hockney was overseas for two years, came back to Kokomo and the Perspective for a few months, before going back to Iraq for three more years.

Hockney returned to Kokomo with an idea of creating a standalone publication covering sports in the area. In 2010, The Sports Journal of Central Indiana was born. From 2010 until 2019, Hockney would release an emailed newsletter detailing local sports happenings and news, completely independently run. Hockney would win national awards for his efforts, along with Indiana Society of Professional Journalists awards.

Before being hired on as Kokomo’s SID, Hockney worked for Kokomo schools as a public address announcer and statistician for the baseball games and track meets, and would fill in for Downham any time it was needed. Using his graphics background from the Sports Journal, Hockney designed graphics for KHS’s jumbotron. Hockney also has been the voice of the Kokomo Jackrabbits since the team’s inception.

In short, Hockney has done it all, and said he feels blessed to have found his calling in a town so flushed with high quality sports.

“I’m a sports guy. You know, my dad’s from Cincinnati. My mom’s from Indianapolis. So we didn’t have a tie to Kokomo. Dad moved here because he was an educator. So we didn’t have that rich background history of generations of Kokomo athletics. I picked it all up while I was here. We just kind of fell in love with it,” Hockney said. “To be able to follow [all the Howard County teams] and cover them and get to know those kids. It’s a dream. I love it. I’m blessed.”

Hockney also serves as Howard County’s full-time veterans service officer, something he said he’s equally passionate about in Kokomo.