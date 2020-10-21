ON PAR — The Creative Financial Center's annual hole-in-one contest at Legion Golf Course on Saturday saw no hole-in-ones. However Jack Whited (center) won with the closest shot, landing 20 feet and six inches from the pin. Gary Roberts (right) took second place, and Tracy Hatfield (left) took third.
Creative Financial Center Hole-in-one contest results
More from this section
- Creative Financial Center Hole-in-one contest results
- Sports as a mental health crutch
- Woods and waters with Joe Martino
- Jaimes' goal leads Cougars past Carlow on Senior Night
- IUK records another sweep
- Downing duo are champion siblings
- 12U Howard County Thunder booming in bounce-back year
- Championship Park to be completed by Thanksgiving
- Northwestern soccer battles after senior captain goes down
- Woods and waters with Joe Martino
Most Recent
- Katy Perry makes first major public appearance since giving birth at CMT Awards
- Former Wildcat Reggie Gilbert signed to Cardinals' practice squad
- Former Wildcat Reggie Gilbert signed to Cardinals' practice squad
- History of the Supreme Court and how it impacts America today
- Breaking down Missouri’s goal-line stand against LSU
- Missouri’s Deberg shines in season-opening win against Alabama
- Felicity Huffman wants her passport back
- Lisa Marie Presley's pain after son's death
- States where individual voters have the most impact on the Electoral College
- Trump intends to nominate Indiana federal prosecutor to replace Barrett on 7th Circuit
Most Popular
Articles
- Daily arrest log - Oct. 15
- R. Kelly's attorneys allege federal prison officials 'allowed' beating by Hammond gang member
- Daily arrest log - Oct. 19
- Police seize drugs, firearms, cash during investigation
- Two men who were fatally shot in Dolton parking lot are identified
- Three Indiana cities ranked among nation’s best for small-town living
- Daily arrest log - Oct. 14
- Cook County budget for 2021 holds line on taxes, promises improved transit for South Side, south suburbs
- Martino's Italian villa for sale: Kokomo staple serves Kokomo for nearly six decades
- A list of Trump’s successes
Images
Videos
Collections
- Photos: Counter-protesters greet Trump parade in Carbondale
- Kokomo Perspective – October 21 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo-Con draws comic fans in for 11th year
- Kokomo Perspective – October 14 Issue – Mugshots
- October Coupons 2020
- Kokomo Perspective – September 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – October 7 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - Lions Club vs Stout and Sons
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats football practice during pandemic
- Youth Sports Report: Kokomo - Expressions Design (White) vs Expressions Design (Blue)
Felicity Huffman is requesting her passport is returned to her after completing her sentence following the college admissions scandal.
Lisa Marie Presley's pain is "suffocating" after the death of her son Benjamin Keough.
Stacker compiled 2020 Electoral College data from the U.S. National Archives Distribution of Electoral Votes and 2019 population data from the U.S. Census Bureau ACS Demographic and Housing Estimates to determine which states’ voters have a larger Electoral College advantage.
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper questions the timing of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe's news conference informing the public that both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, includin…
Northern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II would fill the vacated seat of Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Daily arrest log - Oct. 15
- R. Kelly's attorneys allege federal prison officials 'allowed' beating by Hammond gang member
- Daily arrest log - Oct. 19
- Police seize drugs, firearms, cash during investigation
- Two men who were fatally shot in Dolton parking lot are identified
- Three Indiana cities ranked among nation’s best for small-town living
- Daily arrest log - Oct. 14
- Cook County budget for 2021 holds line on taxes, promises improved transit for South Side, south suburbs
- Martino's Italian villa for sale: Kokomo staple serves Kokomo for nearly six decades
- A list of Trump’s successes
Images
Videos
Collections
- Photos: Counter-protesters greet Trump parade in Carbondale
- Kokomo Perspective – October 21 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo-Con draws comic fans in for 11th year
- Kokomo Perspective – October 14 Issue – Mugshots
- October Coupons 2020
- Kokomo Perspective – September 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – October 7 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - Lions Club vs Stout and Sons
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats football practice during pandemic
- Youth Sports Report: Kokomo - Expressions Design (White) vs Expressions Design (Blue)
Second-year guard Elgton Jenkins likely to get the start at left tackle over Rick Wagner.
Cowboys' coaches, players have reasons to believe the offense will be more multi-dimensional this fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the country to close and transfer to online learning, alarming educators that existing achievement gaps would worsen for children with limited access to the internet, computers, and other devices. Stacker looks at the academic effects of these chan…
In his first two seasons, Scott Frost had remarked his team's linemen aren't as big and strong as opponents. That could change in Year 3.
Federal officials say Iran and Russia have obtained US voter information in an effort to interfere with the election.
Gilbert joins Jace Whittaker as former UA players on the Cardinals.
An analysis and recap of how Missouri stopped LSU on a goal-line stand at the end of a 45-41 victory on Oct. 10.
Second-year guard Elgton Jenkins likely to get the start at left tackle over Rick Wagner.