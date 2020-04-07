COVID-19 pandemic sends Tayler Persons back home

With the global COVID-19 pandemic beginning to loom large, Tayler Persons wasn’t sure if he would be able to return home to the states after his basketball contract in the Netherlands was cut short.

After finishing up a game at Amsterdam, the following game was canceled because members of the opposing team were infected with the virus. Initially, the former Wildkat and his team thought they would have to stay put but were later reassured they could leave if they chose to.

“If you were a U.S. citizen, you could always catch a flight home if they had it … I got to leave on that Saturday after [President Trump] did the travel ban. I didn’t have any restrictions over there really. I know if I was over there now, [travelers] can’t do anything, really leave or anything. So, I know it’d be a lot different now. They canceled all my leagues over there. All the Americans have came home. That’s good that they got to come home,” Persons said.

Even though the pandemic was spreading vastly throughout much of Europe and especially Italy, according to Persons, the Netherlands felt “normal.” Not knowing the condition the other countries would be in during a lockdown, Persons said he felt returning to the states would be the best option. After arriving in Kokomo, he noticed more “panic buying” than what he had seen in the Netherlands.

Although the circumstances weren’t ideal for his return to the City of Firsts, Persons said he was thrilled to be back with family. Typically, he stayed with his grandmother, but due to COVID-19 being particularly dangerous to the elderly population, Persons has been living with his father, stepmother, and sister, while occasionally staying with his mother.

“It’s definitely not how I wanted to come home. It feels great just to be home because quality time with your family is about all you can do right now. It’s just really good to be able to spend time with people that I haven’t got to see a lot of since I’ve been gone … I love being back home. I wish things were different. I think we’re in a time right now where it’s just wild,” Persons said.

Persons said he has enjoyed watching movies and eating dinner with his family at home since he didn’t have that opportunity while overseas.

Not having a gym available to get workouts in has been a challenge for Persons, he said. Instead, he’s resulted to training outside at Foster Park. Practicing his shots outside takes more adjusting than what he’s used to, he said, with the weather and wind.

As of now, Persons said he will be in Kokomo throughout the summer. Although nothing is official yet, he anticipates continuing with his basketball career elsewhere by August, assuming the pandemic will not hinder the process by that point.

“I think I’ll be OK. I think everything will work itself out. Probably will slow it up a little bit right now, but hopefully everything will go back to normal in a couple months at least for the whole world. I’ll be able to figure out where I’m going and what situation I’ll be in next year,” Persons said.

Persons said he looks forward to going on a trip with his family and girlfriend once restrictions are lifted.

Additionally, Persons added that he hopes everyone in the community stays safe and healthy.

“I hope everybody stays safe. I just can’t believe that this has happened,” Persons said.