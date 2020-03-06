Cougars sweep Saint Francis in spring opener

The IU Kokomo Women's Tennis team began the 2020 spring season with a win on Wednesday evening, as the Cougars defeated the University of Saint Francis, 7-0, at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
"The IUK Women's Tennis team proved to me today that hard work pays off. They have stayed focused through the entire offseason to be match ready on day one", said Head Coach Kristine Miller. "Today was a testament to a strong mental game, increased ability in play, and a continuation of the team focus we had in the fall. We had a couple three set battles that we prevailed in. We also were down two to five in the two doubles match and came back to win seven to five. There is no way to be prepared for those types of matches unless you play tough matches in the offseason and that's exactly what this team did. I'm very proud of the way the ladies played and so happy that they got the win!"
IU Kokomo began the match in strong fashion earning the doubles point with two of three match wins before heading into singles play. Junior Kelsey Kohlmorgen and freshman Morgan White defeated their Saint Francis opponents, 6-1, in the No. 3 spot, before freshmen Gabrielle Orlando and Andrea Saylor won in the No. 2 spot, 7-5, to take the doubles point for the Cougars.
Freshman Sophie Davidson and junior Zoe Bixler downed their opponents in two sets with 6-1, 6-0 wins from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions. Freshman Reese Johnson followed in the No. 4 slot with a 6-4, 6-1 win, while junior Brianne Abrahamson locked in a 6-3, 6-3 win from the No. 3 spot.
Freshman Gabrielle Orlando took her match in a three-set battle at the No. 1 spot, 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. Fellow freshman Casey Clark completed the sweep for IU Kokomo with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 win allowing the Cougars to walk away with its first team win of the spring season.
Single Results:
Gabrielle Orlando. Score 4-6, 6-2, 10-3
Casey Clark. Score 6-3, 4-6, 10-6
Brianne Abrahamson. Score 6-3, 6-3
Reese Johnson. Score 6-4, 6-1
Sophie Davidson. Score 6-1, 6-0
Zoe Bixler. Score 6-1, 6-0
Hannah Hudson. Score 6-0 (Exhib)
Betsy Powell. Score 1-4 (Exhib)
Double Results:
Brianne Abrahamson / Casey Clark. Score 2-6
Gabrielle Orlando / Andrea Saylor. Score 7-5
Kelsey Kohlmorgen / Morgan White. Score 6-1
Katie Hart / Makenzie Quinn. Score 6-2 (Exhib)
Next Up:
The IU Kokomo Women's Tennis team will travel to Upland, Indiana to compete against Taylor University on Saturday, March 21 at 10:00 AM ET. The Cougars will then head over to Marion, Indiana to face off against No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan University for its second match of the day starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Taylor Trojans have a current overall record of 7-7, while the IWU Wildcats have a current record of 26-1.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Tennis team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up to date on the latest Cougar tennis news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.