Cougars grind out 97-90 road win over Rio Grande

Rio Grande, Ohio – The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team secured its fourth River States Conference victory of the season after grinding out a 97-90 win over Rio Grande at the Newt Oliver Arena.
The Cougars were led by junior Alec Fitts, sophomore Tia Chambers, and sophomore point guard Sierra Peete who combined for 80 of IU Kokomo's 97 points. Fitts tallied a season and game high of 35 points, going 13-of-19 from the field and 8-of-11 in free throws. Chambers notched her ninth double-double of the season with 26 points and 16 rebounds, while Peete finished with 19 points and four rebounds.
Sophomore Ally Davis dished out a game-high of four assists, followed by fellow sophomore Vanessa Mullins with three. IU Kokomo shot at 52.9 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the foul line, while keeping the Red Storm at bay with a 27.3 shooting percentage.
The Cougars outrebounded Rio Grande 54 to 52, led by Tia Chambers with 16 rebounds and Vanessa Mullins with 10. IU Kokomo forced the Red Storm into 10 turnovers and added eight blocks and five steals. Chambers and Mullins once again led the Cougars with both players posting three blocks, while Mullins and Alec Fitts each registered a game-high of two steals.
With the game tied at 8-8 at the 6:21 minute mark in the first quarter, IU Kokomo's Alec Fitts put up two points to give the Cougars a 10-8 lead. This lead would continue into the second quarter with the score at 22-18.
The Red Storm put up four straight points to tie the game back up at 22-22, but IU Kokomo would regain its lead after Q Merriweather secured two points for a score of 26-25. The Cougars would log 22 more points to take a 12-point advantage of 48-36 going into the half.
IU Kokomo would take its largest lead of 27 points in the final minute of the third quarter, with Sierra Peete earning two points at the free throw line. Rio Grande would put the game back within nine points with four minutes left, but the Cougars would keep a solid to defense to walk away with a 97-90 victory over Rio Grande.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will continue on the road with its next competition on Saturday, February 1 at 1:00 PM ET against the West Virginia Institute of Technology. The Golden Bears have a current overall record of 17-6, 10-0 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram