Cougars earn top two spot in RSC West Division with 82-66 win over Asbury

The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team improved to 11-2 in conference play Tuesday evening, defeating Asbury University 82-66 to be named a top two seed in the River States Conference West Division. The Cougars are now guaranteed to host a quarter final RSC game on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Junior forward Desean Hampton totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double on the season. Senior guard Akil McClain added 19 points on 50 percent shooting (7-14), while sophomore forward Darian Porch contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. Junior guard Trequan Spivey dished out a game-high of six assists in his 23:26 minutes on the court.
The Cougars won the battles under the basket, outrebounding Asbury by a 48-32 margin, while forcing the Eagles into nine turnovers for 11 points. IU Kokomo tallied six blocks and three steals, led by Hampton with a game-high of four blocks and Porch, Harper, and Webster with one steal each.
The Cougars shot a 53.3 percent from the floor (32-60) and 35.7 percent in three-pointers (10-28), while Asbury shot at a game low of 35.2 percent in field goals (25-71) and 25 percent from beyond the arc (8-32).
IU Kokomo scored 16 of the game's first 22 points to gain an early advantage in the opening five minutes of the contest. The Cougars would continue with their dominant offensive performance, taking a 17-point lead over the Eagles with a score of 44-27 going into the break.
Asbury trimmed IU Kokomo's lead to just eight points at the 12:05 minute mark in the second half after Eric Powell drained a three-pointer for a score of 55-47. Akil McClain responded for the Cougars, scoring 14 points with four shots from beyond the arc and two points from within the paint to help lead IU Kokomo to its 82-66 victory over the Eagles.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball Team will head back on the road to compete against Alice Lloyd College on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. The Cougar defeated the Eagles earlier this season with a score of 103-95. Alice Lloyd has a current overall record of 13-12, 6-6 RSC.
