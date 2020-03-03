Cougars cruise past Ohio Christian in opening series of RSC play

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team collected a pair of victories over visiting Ohio Christian University on Monday afternoon for its first River States Conference series sweep of the season.
GAME TWO: W, 13-3
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The Cougars pounded out 18 hits in game two of the series with eight Cougars leading the way for an IU Kokomo victory. Junior Jared Heard doubled to put the Cougars on the board first, plating sophomore Noah Hurlock. Ohio Christian would respond in the top of the second with two runs, but IU Kokomo would push out five runs in the bottom of the third with Noah Hurlock singling to center to drive in junior Masen Melton and freshman Riley Garczynski for a one-run edge over the Trailblazers. The Cougars would score one run off of an Ohio Christian error, while Jared Heard and freshman Dylan Janke earned single RBI's for a 6-2 lead.
Riley Garczynski plated the seventh run of the game, hitting a double to center field to drive in junior Bryce Lenz. Noah Hurlock followed with a single to left allowing Garczynski to earn his second run of the game. IU Kokomo would score four more runs in the bottom of the fifth led by freshman Thomas Obergfell with one RBI and one run. The Trailblazers added one run in the top of the sixth, but Jared Heard would solidify the 13-3 victory with a single RBI in the bottom of the eighth driving in Masen Melton.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Jared Heard earned one run on four hits, also tallying three RBI's for a total of 10 this season.
- Noah Hurlock drove in four runs on four hits for his third game of the season driving in four RBI's.
- Riley Garczynski logged his sixth RBI of the season – earning three runs on three hits.
GAME THREE: W, 8-3
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Both teams traded hits in the first inning with Ohio Christian putting up two runs while IU Kokomo drove in three. Noah Hurlock doubled to drive in Riley Garczynski, followed by Austin Weiler with a single to plate Jared Heard. Weiler would score the third run of the inning after Mark Goudy singled to left field. The Cougars combined for three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to take a 6-2 lead over the Trailblazers. Garczynski hit in his first and only RBI of the game to plate Thomas Obergfell, while Cody Bible earned the final run of the game for a 8-3 victory.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Austin Weiler logged one run on one hit - earning his 10th RBI this season.
- Thomas Obergfell earned one run on two hits with three at bats – starting all three games of the series tallying five hits, two runs, and two RBi's.
- Jared Heard put up two runs on one hit – totaling 17 runs and 14 hits this season.
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will travel to Lebanon, Tennessee for a doubleheader against Cumberland University on Wednesday, March 4 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars went 0-2 against the Phoenixs last season. Cumberland has a current overall record of 7-9.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo baseball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.