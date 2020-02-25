Cougars come up short in doubleheader against no. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan

Athens, Tenn. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team fell to the defending NAIA National Champions, Tennessee Wesleyan University, in a close doubleheader battle on Sunday afternoon at the Jack Bowling Baseball Field.
GAME ONE: L, 2-1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Tennessee Wesleyan edged IU Kokomo in a close one run battle in the first game of the doubleheader. The Bulldogs got on the board first with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams would see no action till the top of the fourth where senior Austin Weiler hit a solo home run for his third on the season to even the score for IU Kokomo. Tennessee Wesleyan would respond with a run in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Cougars 2-1.
STANDOUT STATS:
Owen Callaghan threw six innings for his first complete game of the season. He struck out five Bulldogs batters, while giving up two runs on five hits.
Austin Weiler hit his third home run of the season.
GAME TWO: L 3-1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
IU Kokomo took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the third inning after freshman Riley Garczynski hit his first career home run. The Cougars would continue to shutout the Bulldogs till the sixth inning, where Tennessee Wesleyan would drive in three runs to take the lead. IU Kokomo would fail in its attempt of a late rally in the top of the seventh, stranding Bryce Lenz and Riley Garczynski on base with no outs leading to a Bulldog victory.
STANDOUT STATS:
Ben Harris struck out six batters in 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Riley Garczynski reached base safely in all four plate appearances, with two hits including his first career home run and drawing two walks.
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will have their home opener against Huntington University on February 25 for a doubleheader starting 1:00 PM ET. The Foresters have a current overall record of 1-1.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Baseball Team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com.