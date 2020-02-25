Cougars bested by no. 18 Bryan College in Saturday doubleheader

Dayton, Tenn. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team faced off against No. 18 Bryan College in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon resulting in two losses for the Cougars. IU Kokomo dropped game one with a score of 1-0 and game two with a score of 8-6 to put them at 5-4 on the season.
GAME ONE: L, 1-0
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Both teams kept a clean sheet till the bottom of the sixth when Bryan College put a run on the board to take a 1-0 lead. The Cougars would have four hits throughout the game, led by sophomore Mark Goudy with three, but IU Kokomo would not be able to pull off a late rally allowing the Lions to take game one.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Eston Stull threw his first complete game of the season. He struck out eight batters in his six innings of work, only allowed one run, and walked two batters.
- Mark Goudy led the Cougars offensively with three hits on three at bats.
GAME TWO: L, 8-6
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Bryan College jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Cougars quickly responded in the top of second with plating three runs of their own. Junior Jared Heard scored the first run of the inning after freshman Drew Barber drew a walk. Fellow freshman Riley Garczynski singled to first to drive in sophomore Chad Garisek with sophomore Cody Bible advancing to third. Sophomore Mark Goudy would be hit by a pitch to bring in Cody Bible for IU Kokomo to put the game back within one run.
The Lions would score two more runs leading into the top of the fourth, where Cody Bible would put the score at 6-4 after a solo home run over left field on a 2-1 count. Bryan College would strike again in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to put the score at 8-4. The Cougars would bring in two more runs in the top of the sixth and seventh from junior's Bryce Lenz and Jared Heard in attempts of a late rally, but the Lions would keep IU Kokomo at bay for an 8-6 victory in game two.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Mark Goudy had one hit and drove in two runs. He also walked and was hit by a pitch.
- Jared Heard scored twice and drove in one run on his third home run of the year.
- Cody Bible scored two runs and drove in one run on his first home run of the year.
