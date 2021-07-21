IU Kokomo Head Volleyball Coach Heather Hayes announced the addition of four student-athletes to the Cougar volleyball program for the 2021 season.

Hayes and her squad are coming off one of the best seasons in program history as the Cougars earned its first victory at the final site of the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, defeating Keiser University, 3-2.

Erica Packwood | Outside Hitter | Crown Point, Ind. | Crown Point High School

Packwood was a four-year varsity player for Head Coach Alison Duncan and the Bulldogs. The outside hitter played in 343 career sets and collected 656 kills, 434 digs, and 134 total blocks. She helped lead the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish during her freshman season and a final four appearance during her junior year.

Her performance on the court earned her an Indiana All-Star selection in her junior and senior seasons along with many all-conference, all-district, and all-area accolades during her career. She was also a three-time scholar athlete recipient.

She is undecided on what she will study at IU Kokomo.

Elizabeth Shirey | Right Side | Alexandria, Ind. | Shirey Academy (Homeschool)

Shirey comes to IU Kokomo from Alexandria, Indiana where she attended Shirey Academy. The right side played her volleyball for the Anderson Angels. She was a three-time All-State selection, earning a second team nod in 2018 and first team honors in 2019 and 2020. Shirey earned an All-Tournament selection at the 2020 Midwest Volleyball Classic.

Shirey plans on studying Health Science at IU Kokomo.

Ellie Garland | Defensive Specialist | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Carroll High School

Ellie joins the Cougar Volleyball program after a successful four year career for Carroll High School. Garland helped lead the Chargers to a pair of sectional championships.

The defensive specialist was a two-time Scholastic Gold Keys recipient who graduated with academic honors.

Garland plans to study Psychology at IU Kokomo.

Maggie Connell | Outside Hitter | Seymour, Ind. | Seymour High School

Maggie makes her way to Kokomo via Seymour High School where she played for Head Coach Angie Lucas.

During her senior season, Connell earned all-state honorable mention and all-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention.

Off the court, Connell was active in student government and was the Riley Dance Marathon family coordinator.

She plans to study Marketing at IU Kokomo.

