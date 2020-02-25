Cougar baseball travels to Golden State for first time

The IU Kokomo baseball team opened up its season earlier this month in California for the first time.
The weekend consisted of a doubleheader against Hope International University at Amerige Park in Fullerton. The next day, the Cougars came back with another doubleheader against Westmont College at Russell Carr Field in Santa Barbara. This experience was a great way to start off the long season, according to Head Coach Matt Howard.
“I think any time you’re able to start your season off in a warm climate against programs that are considered some of the best in the country is a big deal. It’s a good way for us to gauge our program and where it’s at early in the season, just a chance for our guys to get out in the warm weather and play baseball,” Howard said.
The Cougars went 1-1 against the Royals, victorious in the first game 13-5.
Kokomo High School alumnus Noah Hurlock collected four RBIs on four hits – driving in his first two home runs of the season. With a game-high of four runs, junior Jared Heard led the team, collecting two hits with the first home run of the season.
Additionally, sophomore Mark Goudy posted his first two doubles of the season with three runs in three innings. While allowing two earned runs on three hits, junior Owen Callaghan struck out eight batters over 4.1 innings.
IU Kokomo fell short the second game at Amerige Park, 2-6.
During his one inning on the mound, junior Clarke Davenport struck out his first two batters of the season with no runs on a single hit. Freshman Riley Garczynski made his debut with his first career double and scoring one of the two runs. Driving in his second run of the day, Senior Austin Weiler went 1-3.
The second day, the Cougars once again went 1-1, against the Warriors. Losing the first game, IU Kokomo went 1-13.
Weiler recorded one hit, allowing Goudy to be the sole player to score for the Cougars. Goudy additionally had two hits for the team. Garczynski tallied two hits and his third double.
In the final game in the Golden State, the Cougars defeated Westmont 2-1.
Junior Noah Richardson threw seven innings as he only allowed the Warriors one run, and he struck out two batters. Freshman Drew Barber tied the game in the top of the fifth to an even 1-1 before Weiler secured two hits for the Cougars with the game-winning solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.
“I thought we did really well. We faced two really strong opponents. Both teams had played games prior to us arriving there. So, we were pretty much coming out of a gym, and I thought our guys competed well. It was the best we had ever played in our program in the first weekend of the season. Our guys proved that we're leaps and bounds ahead of where we normally are at this point in the season. It was just a good thing for us to be able to build off of,” Howard said.
Although the team was busy on the field for most of its stay, the players found a little time to visit the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, home of the L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers, and L.A. Kings. Additionally, the Midwestern team tried the infamous In-N-Out Burger, which was a big deal to several members of the team, according to Howard, until they were left a bit disappointed.
“We were all underwhelmed. We were expecting more,” Howard said.
The Cougars will play Ohio Christian University at Kokomo Municipal Stadium this Friday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m.