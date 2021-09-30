Cougar Athletics launches IU Kokomo Sports Network

The IU Kokomo Athletic department has launched its own sports network. In partnership with Blue Frame Technology and Amazon, Cougar fans can get access to all home streamed events for free, right on their smart TV and tablet. All Amazon-enabled devices can download the IU Kokomo Sports Network app straight to their TV and watch the Cougar student athletes compete in all home contests. The sports currently streamed include volleyball, soccer, men's and women's basketball and baseball.
"We are excited to launch the IU Kokomo Sports Network to provide IUK fans an even better way to watch their favorite Cougar content on the big screen in their living room," said Tom Norris, assistant athletic director for communications. "As in all things we do, we look at how we can better serve our student-athletes and Cougar fans, and this opportunity was no different.This platform provides a way for us to reach a broader audience to help tell the stories of IU Kokomo Athletics and its student-athletes."
To access the app, follow these directions:
1. Turn on your Amazon enable smart TV, Fire Stick, Fire TV or Fire tablet
2. Go to the apps section and search for IU Kokomo Sports Network
3. Download the app
4. Add it to your quick access menu for easiest access