Connor Bostic follows his sister’s footsteps on the court

There’s another Bostic making headlines these days, and he’s making his own mark on the court while following in his sister’s footsteps as she leads by example in the Big Ten.

Northwestern sophomore Connor Bostic comes from a basketball family. Both parents, Angie and Kevin Bostic, played college ball, and Kendall is a state champion with Northwestern High School and just transferred from one high-level Big Ten program to another. The expectation for the Bostics is high, but Bostic said it’s not so much pressure, just a lot of love and support. His relationship with his sister is special, and he said he’s modeled his approach to basketball after hers.

“For forever, and most people probably know this, but I’ve been very close to my sister. We’ve grown up together all our lives. We’ve worked out together. We’ve played outside together. We’ve swam together, pretty much anything,” Bostic said. “She’s helped me a lot in learning the process, both for AAU and school ball and how to gain over adversity. I’ve really learned a lot from her. She’s really taught me how to rise above.”

Whether it’s hustling, rebounding, making smart decisions, or being coachable, Kendall has taught him how to make a difference in plays that maybe don’t show up on the stat sheet.

He said Kendall is a good post player, and he grew up doing a lot of that himself. Making the move to varsity this past season, Bostic said his role is expanding a bit on the team.

“I had to kind of change my style a little bit from hers. I wanted to be more of a stretch, really being able to take the ball one or two times off the dribble to create a move. That’s something different than what Kendall’s used to,” he said.

Being the younger sibling means losing a lot of one-on-one battles against his older sister, so it’s only natural he had to tweak his game. But since he’s grown, the win-loss record might have evened out a bit between the two in recent years.

He hit a growth spurt, which helped him gain an advantage he wasn’t always used to. Kendall might still have the edge, but Bostic said it’s gotten more competitive as he’s grown up.

Kendall said she’s proud of her brother and has noticed the jump he’s made recently.

“Connor and I are very close, and to see all the work he has been putting in the past months has made me so proud of him,” Kendall said. “He is a great leader and is all around a great person. I’m really happy for him and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes.”

If Bostic isn’t having a good game, he said his family is always there to provide encouragement. If he’s not scoring a lot of points, Kendall is there to remind him to impact the game in other ways. As far as his parents go, he said they’ve made a ton of sacrifices for their kids to be successful. Whether it’s driving them to practice or cheering along in the stands, Bostic said he wouldn’t be the player or person he is today without them.

Bostic wants to emerge as a top leader for the Tigers next season. He’s determined to first help win a sectional title for Northwestern and then keep climbing to be the next state champion for the school and in his household.

The culture at Northwestern is top-notch, he said. Being able to learn under Northwestern High School Head Coach Jim Gish is a priceless experience, and Bostic said he’s the catalyst for success in the program. He doesn’t only care as a coach, but he also cares as a mentor and is invested in his players.

That feeling is contagious, Bostic said, and fuels the team to achieve its high goals.

“Coach Gish, he’s a big part of our culture and how we play as a team. He’s very positive for us, and as we get older — because we’re a very young team — our junior and senior year for my class, I feel like we can be a very high-quality team. And he cares about us a lot too, which helps,” Bostic said.

Having so many basketball minds in the family is like having more than one coach, he said. There’s no shortage of information Bostic can soak up to improve his game. As he goes into his junior season, he looks to make another jump in his game.

He said watching his sister play the highest level on TV is inspiring, and he has similar aspirations as well.

“Obviously my ultimate goal is to get in college, no matter if it’s Division III, Division II, or even Division I. I just want to do my best and be open to feedback to whatever type of coach wants to do that, basically, like I said earlier, to control what I can. I’ll work my hardest and do whatever it takes to try and get where my ultimate goal would be,” Bostic said.

Before getting to college, he has a legacy at Northwestern to write, and he can’t wait to lead his team to success in the second half of his high school career.

He’ll lean on his support system along the way, and with so many basketball minds around him, he’s primed for successful upperclassman years on the basketball court.