Comets win first conference championship since 1965

It’s been a long time coming, but the Eastern Comets sit atop their conference for the first time in more than 50 years.

The conference title came after the Comets beat Carroll 64-53 on Feb. 25, followed by a win at Sheridan 42-39 two days later. Sitting at 7-1 going into the sectional, Head Coach Mike Springer credited his team’s togetherness as the key to their success this season. But overall, the toughness of the conference spoke for itself.

“We’ve been in this conference now six years, and we’ve been really competitive in it. We’ve had two seasons where we’ve lost one game, and it’s just a good basketball conference to be honest with you,” Springer said. “Carroll’s had a really good season. Rossville is traditionally really, really good. Clinton Prairie has been good for the last several years. Tri-Central has been through some really good teams through the years, and you know, it’s just a good basketball conference.”

Though only joining the Hoosier Heartland Conference in 2015, Eastern hasn’t been a conference champion since 1965.

To finally get it done was a relief both to Springer and the players, who had a few chances in recent years but couldn’t get over the hump.

At beginning of the season, the conference championship was a goal the players had in mind, and throughout the season, there were some growing pains. Springer said the Comets “took it on the chin” in a tough loss against Clinton Prairie earlier in the year, but since then the team has bounced back, especially in other conference games.

“I think we have really good leadership on our team. One thing the kids do, they communicate well within themselves, you know. I think when you have good leadership from your team, when the kids know that all their guys are in it and have the same purpose, it makes shooting for that goal easier,” Springer said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

No player has an agenda of their own, he said. Nobody cared who got the credit for each win at the end of the night. Everyone came together, bringing a selfless element to their game and sacrificing personal stats for team awards.

Leadership was essential this year especially, Springer said, with games getting canceled left and right with no real consistency in the schedule.

The Comets knew there would be ups and downs to the season, but they never got rattled, even when their head coach tested positive for COVID.

“They knew that we had potential to win our conference, and they kept their composure. They kept their poise through it when they could have said, ‘Ah, forget it.’ They just stayed the course and were there for each other to help each other through the ups and downs of the season,” Springer said. “I think it really helps that I have a good assistant coach in Jake Fleenor because there was a time when I was out with four games with COVID, and it could have went crazy. But he kept the kids together. They stayed together, and again, it was about our kids working together.”

They aren’t just good basketball players, he said. They do well in the classroom, they are respectful, and they enjoy being around each other. When they give up themselves for their teammates, that’s when good things happen, Springer said.

He hoped the Comets could ride this momentum into sectionals. With a rigorous month of February making up games in a short time with little practice, the Comets were worn out going into sectionals.

But that didn’t stop the Comets from taking the conference. For the rest of this year and beyond, Springer has high hopes for his team as they turn a new page for the first time in more than five decades.

Even greener pastures are due for the Comets are passing this significant milestone in the competitive Hoosier Heartland Conference, and the team hopes to build on it to make a deeper push into sectionals and beyond in the years to come.