Comets look to replace top four scorers from last season

Despite keeping the same schedule, Comets Head Coach Andy Steele said becoming a 3A squad last year was a unique experience.

As an up-and-down team last season, the Comets finished 13-10, which marked its second winning season in seven years. The trajectory is good so far, but this season will require finding some leadership to keep the ship steady. The Comets’ main struggle will be trying to replace six seniors who graduated, and Steele said they simply cannot be replaced.

“You just can’t replace them. It just is what it is. I know a lot of coaches think the same way. You don’t replace your players; you just build on the ones you have. Losing our top four scorers this year is going to hurt, but then we also have some really good girls and some talented girls that are going to have to step up this year and get after it, offensively and defensively and will us to get some wins,” Steele said.

Although it’s always a team effort, this year will be more so, Steele said, as he hopes to get more bodies on the floor than in previous years. Conditioning will be key, especially in a year when access to facilities has been in question.

“I think this year we can probably get more girls on the floor than what we could in previous years. So maybe instead of trying to really condition five, six, seven girls, we just keep eight, nine, 10 girls conditioned well enough and just keep rotating quick throughout the game,” he said. “I think all coaches are going to have to have a little bit different mindset this year, and that’s kind of where mine is right now.”

Being disciplined with the ball will be a major focus. Not that turnovers have been a huge problem, Steele said, but limiting fits of carelessness on a few key plays could make all the difference. Confidence with the basketball will polish some of those blemishes, he said.

During the limited amount of times the team has been able to meet this season, Steele said they’ve worked on taking care of the ball a little better.

“We gave up some easy turnovers. We just didn’t pass the ball well or fumbled the ball out of bounds or something like that, just the silly ones you don’t expect to have too many of in the season,” he said. “I think it’s something that’s going to help us win games this year. We’ll be a little more confident with who we have out there, and hopefully good things will come.”

Eastern plays Western at home on Nov. 5 to officially open the season.