Comets have eyes on sectional title game

After a 10-14 season last year, the Comets feel good about making a run in 2020.

Despite losing some key leaders from last year’s team, Eastern is prepared to reload with a competitive squad. Comets Head Coach Mike Springer said the returning group should bring back valuable experience that can carry the team into the postseason this year.

“We have a good nucleus back of kids who played a lot last year. The experience of playing good teams helped us a lot. The kids are a year older and stronger,” he said. “We have a very competitive group of kids from players one to 12. We lost a lot in the leadership department last season, but we do have kids ready to take over.”

Seniors Brayden Richmond, Drew Monize, Makhai Reed, and Nico Bailey are all returning players who should contribute heavily, Springer said. Upperclassmen Evan Monize and Levi Mavrick are returning starters expected to lead this season as well.

Also, Senior Zane Downing, who broke the rushing record as a running back at Eastern this season on the field, is coming back to hoop for the first time since eighth grade and will add quality leadership on and off the court as well, Springer said.

One major focus will be playing better in the half-court and creating better shots for the team. If they can all zone in as a team, they can make a deep run. Despite the record last season, Springer has high confidence in his squad.

“We need to play off of penetration better this year. We have some players who can attack the rim, and we have to be able to read the defense and get the best shot for our team,” Springer said. “We can compete for a conference championship, and that's always something we shoot for. We want to get to the championship game of the sectional. If you get there, you have a chance to win it. We will be a good enough team to win our conference and sectional.”

The outside noise of the pandemic and cancellations isn’t something Springer said the Comets can focus on. If it happens, it happens, and they will deal with it when it does. But for now it’s time to hone in on the team's skills and make a push to constantly improve any time the Comets step on the floor.

“We can’t worry about it. We have to learn to control the things we can,” he said. “We will work with what we have and hopefully play to our strengths and get better every day trying to do that. Obviously, it will be different. We just have to come in and do the best that we can.”