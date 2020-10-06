Colosseum Combat is back

Colosseum Combat is returning to Kokomo for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the popular mixed martial arts events.

On Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, Bellator veteran Jeremie Holloway (11-4-0) will take on welterweight champion Cameron VanCamp (13-5-1). Colosseum Combat CEO Mark Slater said this event will look different from past Colosseum Combat events, as in-person spectators will be limited. He’s aiming for roughly 10-percent capacity, around 200 people.

"I don't know exactly what crowd size will be yet and what protocol as far as safety with the fighters. In (an event held in) Iowa, we tested all the fighters, staff, and cornermen, had a limited crowd of about 150, and then a pay-per-view audience," he said. "So that's kind of what we're hoping for the 21st."

The last event held, which was in February, hosted roughly 1,260 fans.

"Until things get more normal, we're just wanting to try to pull off an event that we feel we can do safely, still get our athletes some mat time and give our fans some new content," Slater said.

Slater said he already had an event permit from the state prior to the pandemic, which he said was crucial in this event moving forward.

He said it's necessary to have an event permit 45 days prior to the said event, and even now the state isn't even accepting new permit requests.

"I got a hold of the athletic director now that we're going into Stage 5, and I was like, 'Hey, what are the chances that since I've already got the permit in, the contract with the event with the venue, we're now going in to Stage 5, etc., that you would honor the permit?'" he said. "She was like, 'Well, once the state opens back up, yes, you'll be offered that date, or if you don’t' want it you can cancel.'"

As of now, Colosseum Combat is on the calendar, and more details will be released in regard to protocol as the event nears.

There are currently three fights announced for the event: Holloway vs. VanCamp; the co-main event with Quinton Parks, Jr. (8-3-0) vs. Garrett Gross (11-8-0); and an amateur bout between Keaton Spear and Jalen McIntyre.

"This is my hometown, I wanted to have something where people could come," Slater said. "I know people think it's a barbaric sport, but we try to do it as family-friendly as possible. You'd be amazed how many kids you see that are getting autographs signed. People make memories with their kids or dads, and that's what we do it for."

For more information, visit the Colosseum Combat event page on Facebook or keep up at colosseumcombat.com.